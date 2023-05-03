

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Qiagen NV (QGEN) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $85 million, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $155 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Qiagen NV reported adjusted earnings of $117 million or $0.51 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 22.8% to $485 million from $628 million last year.



Qiagen NV earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $85 Mln. vs. $155 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.37 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q1): $485 Mln vs. $628 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX