FEELM, the flagship atomization technology brand belonging to SMOORE a global leader in atomisation technology solutions today joined global health advocates, leading scientists, politicians, and industry experts at a virtual conference on tobacco harm reduction.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005527/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

IN FOCUS, an annual half-day event organised by the Global Tobacco and Nicotine Forum (GTNF) which aims to consider key issues affecting the sector, this year returned to the theme of addressing tobacco harm reduction, and how best to support smokers to transition to reduced-risk products, including vapes, heat-not-burn products, and oral nicotine.

Ahead of the virtual conference, FEELM representatives spoke at a breakfast event in central London alongside Andrew Lewer MBE MP, the Vice Chair of the UK Parliament's All-Party Parliamentary Group for Vaping, as well as Delon Human, the President of Health Diplomats and a former Secretary-General of the World Medical Association.

The UK Government has consistently set out that its harm reduction strategy centres around the use of vaping as a tool for smoking cessation, and in encouraging existing smokers to transition to a less harmful alternative. Since 2015, Public Health England (now the Office for Health Improvement and Disparities) has been clear that vaping is at least 95 per cent less harmful than smoking, after a review of all available independent and peer-reviewed research. This was supported by a further review of the evidence in 2018, and by Dr Javed Khan in his independent report last year into "making smoking obsolete", as well as in the recent speech earlier this month by the Minister for Public Health, Neil O'Brien MP.

However, concerns have been raised about the growth in the availability of illegal and non-compliant vapes, as well as the increased rates of youth access to nicotine products. As a global leader of atomisation technology solutions, FEELM is focused on ensuring compliance with all regulations in the markets where it operates, and supporting its industry clients through research investment and technological innovation.

Echo Liu, FEELM's European Division Director, said:

"We welcome the UK Government's ongoing recognition of the potential that vaping has to achieve its ambitions for a smoke-free future, and we are committed to working with regulators and the wider industry to address the key challenges the sector faces."

"Our vaping solutions have been widely adopted in more than fifty markets including the UK, France, and Germany and these are helping millions of smokers to improve their health by switching to vaping."

FEELM's disposable ceramic coil technologies have already been launched in markets like France, UK, Belgium, on behalf of their clients, and will soon be available in other key markets. The FEELM MAX solution, which offers more puffs, greater taste consistency, and a fully visible e-liquid measure, is the best disposable available which ensures regulatory compliance.

FEELM will be launching its FEELM MAX at the Birmingham Vaper Expo on 13 May.

About FEELM:

As a flagship OEM technology brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world's leading closed vape system solution provider. Through its ceramic coil heating technology, used in around one in every two closed pods sold globally, FEELM provides its vaping solutions to b2c companies in fifty countries worldwide, including RELX, HEXA, KIWI, and NJOY, among others.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is the global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing OEM vaping devices and vaping components for heat-not-burn products, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio, and a diverse customer base.

About GTNF:

The Global Tobacco Nicotine Forum (GTNF) is the world's leading annual forum discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries. From its launch in Rio de Janeiro in 2008 to the present day, the GTNF has become the global exchange for views and ideas between public health experts, government representatives, the industry, and investors.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230427005527/en/

Contacts:

For more information or journalist queries, please contact Tommy Gilchrist on 0044 7388 110 679 or via tommy@davidroach.co.uk