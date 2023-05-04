

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar fell to 1.2592 against the pound for the first time since 8th June 2022 and 0.8819 against the Swiss franc for the first time since 7th January 2021, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.2563 and 0.8819, respectively.



Against the yen, the greenback dropped to a 6-day low of 134.34 from yesterday's closing value of 134.68.



The greenback edged down to 1.1088 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1059.



If the greenback extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.26 against the pound, 0.86 against the franc, 132.00 against the yen and 1.11 against the euro.



