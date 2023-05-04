Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 | Ticker-Symbol: IC1H
Tradegate
03.05.23
20:28 Uhr
64,00 Euro
+0,50
+0,79 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
ACCESSWIRE
04.05.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - 4 May

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 03 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:03 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,720
Lowest price paid per share:£ 55.3000
Highest price paid per share:£ 55.8400
Average price paid per share:£ 55.6770

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,855,255 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,720 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 03 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,720

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.8400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 55.3000

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 55.6770

Detailed information:

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

03/05/2023

08:08:50

BST

46

55.5200

XLON

760175531132965

03/05/2023

08:21:02

BST

52

55.3000

XLON

760175531134355

03/05/2023

08:59:30

BST

95

55.4200

XLON

760175531137703

03/05/2023

09:21:11

BST

97

55.4200

XLON

760175531140217

03/05/2023

09:33:10

BST

90

55.4400

XLON

760175531141243

03/05/2023

10:00:21

BST

111

55.4400

XLON

760175531144073

03/05/2023

10:21:25

BST

81

55.4800

XLON

760175531146337

03/05/2023

10:56:54

BST

76

55.5200

XLON

760175531149463

03/05/2023

11:20:33

BST

85

55.6200

XLON

760175531151539

03/05/2023

11:59:36

BST

88

55.6600

XLON

760175531154662

03/05/2023

12:20:50

BST

81

55.7200

XLON

760175531156409

03/05/2023

12:48:22

BST

72

55.7000

XLON

760175531158358

03/05/2023

13:20:33

BST

88

55.8000

XLON

760175531160705

03/05/2023

13:48:15

BST

105

55.6800

XLON

760175531163062

03/05/2023

14:07:05

BST

97

55.6400

XLON

760175531164624

03/05/2023

14:26:13

BST

74

55.6000

XLON

760175531166364

03/05/2023

14:34:12

BST

79

55.7600

XLON

760175531167908

03/05/2023

14:41:38

BST

73

55.7800

XLON

760175531169283

03/05/2023

14:46:35

BST

88

55.7200

XLON

760175531169941

03/05/2023

14:55:45

BST

117

55.8400

XLON

760175531171514

03/05/2023

15:02:55

BST

88

55.8200

XLON

760175531172675

03/05/2023

15:12:50

BST

96

55.7800

XLON

760175531173909

03/05/2023

15:18:25

BST

82

55.8200

XLON

760175531174676

03/05/2023

15:23:37

BST

75

55.8000

XLON

760175531175318

03/05/2023

15:34:15

BST

103

55.8200

XLON

760175531176704

03/05/2023

15:44:22

BST

123

55.8000

XLON

760175531177785

03/05/2023

15:52:19

BST

83

55.8200

XLON

760175531178955

03/05/2023

16:00:00

BST

94

55.7800

XLON

760175531180097

03/05/2023

16:07:02

BST

99

55.7400

XLON

760175531181001

03/05/2023

16:17:50

BST

102

55.7400

XLON

760175531182674

03/05/2023

16:24:59

BST

80

55.7600

XLON

760175531183782

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752911/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--4-May

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.