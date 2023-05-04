InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - 4 May

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 03 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|03 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,720
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 55.3000
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 55.8400
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 55.6770
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,855,255 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);
Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,720 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 03 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,720
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.8400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 55.3000
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 55.6770
Detailed information:
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
03/05/2023
08:08:50
BST
46
55.5200
XLON
760175531132965
03/05/2023
08:21:02
BST
52
55.3000
XLON
760175531134355
03/05/2023
08:59:30
BST
95
55.4200
XLON
760175531137703
03/05/2023
09:21:11
BST
97
55.4200
XLON
760175531140217
03/05/2023
09:33:10
BST
90
55.4400
XLON
760175531141243
03/05/2023
10:00:21
BST
111
55.4400
XLON
760175531144073
03/05/2023
10:21:25
BST
81
55.4800
XLON
760175531146337
03/05/2023
10:56:54
BST
76
55.5200
XLON
760175531149463
03/05/2023
11:20:33
BST
85
55.6200
XLON
760175531151539
03/05/2023
11:59:36
BST
88
55.6600
XLON
760175531154662
03/05/2023
12:20:50
BST
81
55.7200
XLON
760175531156409
03/05/2023
12:48:22
BST
72
55.7000
XLON
760175531158358
03/05/2023
13:20:33
BST
88
55.8000
XLON
760175531160705
03/05/2023
13:48:15
BST
105
55.6800
XLON
760175531163062
03/05/2023
14:07:05
BST
97
55.6400
XLON
760175531164624
03/05/2023
14:26:13
BST
74
55.6000
XLON
760175531166364
03/05/2023
14:34:12
BST
79
55.7600
XLON
760175531167908
03/05/2023
14:41:38
BST
73
55.7800
XLON
760175531169283
03/05/2023
14:46:35
BST
88
55.7200
XLON
760175531169941
03/05/2023
14:55:45
BST
117
55.8400
XLON
760175531171514
03/05/2023
15:02:55
BST
88
55.8200
XLON
760175531172675
03/05/2023
15:12:50
BST
96
55.7800
XLON
760175531173909
03/05/2023
15:18:25
BST
82
55.8200
XLON
760175531174676
03/05/2023
15:23:37
BST
75
55.8000
XLON
760175531175318
03/05/2023
15:34:15
BST
103
55.8200
XLON
760175531176704
03/05/2023
15:44:22
BST
123
55.8000
XLON
760175531177785
03/05/2023
15:52:19
BST
83
55.8200
XLON
760175531178955
03/05/2023
16:00:00
BST
94
55.7800
XLON
760175531180097
03/05/2023
16:07:02
BST
99
55.7400
XLON
760175531181001
03/05/2023
16:17:50
BST
102
55.7400
XLON
760175531182674
03/05/2023
16:24:59
BST
80
55.7600
XLON
760175531183782
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.
SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLCView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/752911/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares--4-May