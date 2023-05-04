InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - 4 May

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / The Company announces that on 03 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 03 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,720 Lowest price paid per share: £ 55.3000 Highest price paid per share: £ 55.8400 Average price paid per share: £ 55.6770

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,855,255 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Claire Scicluna (+44 (0)7776 778 808)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,720 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 03 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,720 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.8400 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 55.3000 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 55.6770

Detailed information:

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 03/05/2023 08:08:50 BST 46 55.5200 XLON 760175531132965 03/05/2023 08:21:02 BST 52 55.3000 XLON 760175531134355 03/05/2023 08:59:30 BST 95 55.4200 XLON 760175531137703 03/05/2023 09:21:11 BST 97 55.4200 XLON 760175531140217 03/05/2023 09:33:10 BST 90 55.4400 XLON 760175531141243 03/05/2023 10:00:21 BST 111 55.4400 XLON 760175531144073 03/05/2023 10:21:25 BST 81 55.4800 XLON 760175531146337 03/05/2023 10:56:54 BST 76 55.5200 XLON 760175531149463 03/05/2023 11:20:33 BST 85 55.6200 XLON 760175531151539 03/05/2023 11:59:36 BST 88 55.6600 XLON 760175531154662 03/05/2023 12:20:50 BST 81 55.7200 XLON 760175531156409 03/05/2023 12:48:22 BST 72 55.7000 XLON 760175531158358 03/05/2023 13:20:33 BST 88 55.8000 XLON 760175531160705 03/05/2023 13:48:15 BST 105 55.6800 XLON 760175531163062 03/05/2023 14:07:05 BST 97 55.6400 XLON 760175531164624 03/05/2023 14:26:13 BST 74 55.6000 XLON 760175531166364 03/05/2023 14:34:12 BST 79 55.7600 XLON 760175531167908 03/05/2023 14:41:38 BST 73 55.7800 XLON 760175531169283 03/05/2023 14:46:35 BST 88 55.7200 XLON 760175531169941 03/05/2023 14:55:45 BST 117 55.8400 XLON 760175531171514 03/05/2023 15:02:55 BST 88 55.8200 XLON 760175531172675 03/05/2023 15:12:50 BST 96 55.7800 XLON 760175531173909 03/05/2023 15:18:25 BST 82 55.8200 XLON 760175531174676 03/05/2023 15:23:37 BST 75 55.8000 XLON 760175531175318 03/05/2023 15:34:15 BST 103 55.8200 XLON 760175531176704 03/05/2023 15:44:22 BST 123 55.8000 XLON 760175531177785 03/05/2023 15:52:19 BST 83 55.8200 XLON 760175531178955 03/05/2023 16:00:00 BST 94 55.7800 XLON 760175531180097 03/05/2023 16:07:02 BST 99 55.7400 XLON 760175531181001 03/05/2023 16:17:50 BST 102 55.7400 XLON 760175531182674 03/05/2023 16:24:59 BST 80 55.7600 XLON 760175531183782

