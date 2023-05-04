Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Über 1.000 % seit Jahresbeginn: Tritt diese Aktie in die Fußstapfen?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 896516 | ISIN: GB0003452173 | Ticker-Symbol: FGR
Frankfurt
03.05.23
08:02 Uhr
1,311 Euro
+0,052
+4,13 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FIRSTGROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2981,40303.05.
1,3361,36803.05.
PR Newswire
04.05.2023 | 08:06
45 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 3

FirstGroup plc

Transaction in own shares

FirstGroup plc ("FirstGroup") announces that, in accordance with the terms of its share buyback programme (the "Programme") announced on 16 December 2022, it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 5 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") through Liberum Capital Limited.

Date of Purchase3 May 2023
Number of ordinary shares purchased235,591
Weighted average price paid (p)117.99
Highest price paid (p)118.20
Lowest price paid (p)116.70

Following the above purchase, FirstGroup holds 38,863,455 Ordinary Shares in treasury. The total number of Ordinary Shares in issue excluding shares held as treasury shares is 711,766,624. FirstGroup initially intends to hold the purchased shares as treasury shares but may cancel them in the due course.

The total number of voting rights in FirstGroup, excluding treasury shares as at 3 May 2023 is 711,766,624. This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, FirstGroup under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Contacts at FirstGroup:

Marianna Bowes, Head of Investor Relations
David Blizzard, Company Secretary
corporate.comms@firstgroup.co.uk
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7725 3354		Contacts at Brunswick PR:

Andrew Porter / Simone Selzer
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7404 5959
Contacts at Liberum Capital Limited:

Nicholas How / John Fishley / William Hall
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3100 2000 		Contacts at RBC Europe Limited:

James Agnew / Jonathan Hardy / Jack Wood
Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Transaction details

Issuer name: FirstGroup PLC

LEI: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

ISIN: GB0003452173

Classification: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares

Intermediary name: Liberum Capital Limited

Intermediary Code: RINFGB21XXX

Timezone: GMT

Currency: GBp

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), a breakdown of the individual trades made by Liberum Capital Limited on behalf of FirstGroup as part of the Programme is detailed below:

Aggregate information:

VenueWeighted average price (pence per share)Aggregated volume
XLON117.86170,376
BATE117.8422,353
CHIX117.9331,622
TRQX118.2011,240

Individual transactions:

Transaction TimeVolumePrice(GBp)Venue
08:02:482,703116.90BATE
08:02:482,173117.40XLON
08:02:48104117.40XLON
08:06:482,575117.10XLON
08:06:482,565117.10XLON
08:06:481,968117.00XLON
08:06:481,737117.00XLON
08:06:48861117.00XLON
08:07:272,804117.00CHIX
08:08:482,004117.10XLON
08:08:48319117.10XLON
08:09:102,952117.10BATE
08:10:482,418116.70XLON
08:16:482,474117.40XLON
08:17:482,233117.60XLON
08:18:482,176117.50XLON
08:19:0318117.50XLON
08:19:202,505117.50XLON
08:19:202,219117.50XLON
08:19:232,431117.50XLON
08:19:372,565117.50XLON
08:19:372,252117.40XLON
08:21:072,205117.50XLON
08:23:492,427117.40XLON
08:24:252,822117.10XLON
08:25:252,647117.10XLON
08:28:252,473117.30XLON
08:31:252,901117.30CHIX
08:33:252,471117.30XLON
08:37:252,000117.40XLON
08:37:25170117.40XLON
08:41:072,328117.70XLON
08:48:072,441117.70XLON
08:58:311,729117.70XLON
08:58:31754117.70XLON
09:01:372,218118.20TRQX
09:01:37674118.20TRQX
09:03:192,482117.70XLON
09:05:402,823117.70CHIX
09:10:102700117.90BATE
09:10:10341117.90BATE
09:10:192,550117.90XLON
09:17:321,228117.70XLON
09:17:321,100117.70XLON
09:21:19467118.00XLON
10:46:092,631118.20XLON
10:46:092,625118.20XLON
10:46:092,572118.20XLON
10:46:092,564118.20XLON
10:46:092,561118.20XLON
10:46:092,500118.20XLON
10:46:092,450118.20XLON
10:46:092,419118.20XLON
10:46:092,392118.20XLON
10:46:092,373118.20XLON
10:46:092,324118.20XLON
10:46:092,247118.20XLON
10:46:091,816118.20XLON
10:46:091,457118.20XLON
10:46:091,432118.20XLON
10:46:091,344118.20CHIX
10:46:091,157118.20XLON
10:46:09900118.20XLON
10:46:09900118.20XLON
10:46:09900118.20XLON
10:46:09900118.20XLON
10:46:09900118.20CHIX
10:46:09900118.20CHIX
10:46:09900118.20CHIX
10:46:09877118.20CHIX
10:46:09858118.20XLON
10:46:09827118.20XLON
10:46:09764118.20XLON
10:46:09422118.20XLON
10:46:09290118.20CHIX
10:46:09136118.20XLON
10:46:0942118.20XLON
10:46:0923118.20CHIX
10:51:32900118.20XLON
10:51:32900118.20XLON
10:51:32717118.20XLON
10:56:53900117.80XLON
10:56:53900117.80XLON
10:56:53413117.80XLON
11:05:04900117.70XLON
11:05:04900117.70XLON
11:05:042117.70XLON
11:08:0440117.80XLON
11:10:471,806118.00XLON
11:10:47900118.00XLON
11:12:501,787118.00CHIX
11:12:50900118.00CHIX
11:20:002,343118.20XLON
11:20:001,088118.20XLON
11:24:042,588118.20XLON
11:50:072,964118.20TRQX
11:50:072,066118.20XLON
11:50:07213118.20XLON
13:16:022,114118.20CHIX
13:16:022,000118.20XLON
13:16:021,669118.20XLON
13:16:021,325118.20CHIX
13:16:02900118.20XLON
13:16:02900118.20CHIX
13:16:02364118.20CHIX
13:16:02311118.20CHIX
13:16:0374118.20CHIX
13:16:15936118.20BATE
13:16:43202118.20BATE
13:21:20900118.20BATE
13:21:20832118.20BATE
13:22:452,700118.10CHIX
13:22:4582118.10CHIX
13:22:4521118.10CHIX
13:41:514,836118.20XLON
13:41:512,776118.20TRQX
13:41:512,698118.20XLON
13:41:511,049118.20XLON
13:41:51919118.20XLON
13:41:51296118.20XLON
13:41:51258118.20XLON
14:05:273,972118.10XLON
14:05:271,709118.20BATE
14:05:271,669118.10BATE
14:05:271,178118.10BATE
14:05:27900118.10XLON
14:05:27776118.20BATE
14:05:27542118.10XLON
14:45:523,518118.20XLON
14:45:522,822118.20XLON
14:45:522,772118.20CHIX
14:45:522,744118.20CHIX
14:45:522,608118.20TRQX
14:45:521,738118.20XLON
14:45:52900118.20XLON
14:45:52900 118.20XLON
14:45:582,892118.20XLON
14:45:591,020118.20XLON
14:46:003,021118.20XLON
14:46:00531118.00CHIX
14:46:161,157118.00CHIX
14:46:521,582118.20BATE
14:46:52900118.20BATE
14:46:52900118.20BATE
14:46:52900118.20BATE
14:46:52900118.20BATE
14:46:52273118.20BATE
14:47:042,499118.20XLON
14:47:041,109118.20XLON
14:47:261,537118.20XLON
14:51:59745118.20XLON
15:01:2078118.20CHIX
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.