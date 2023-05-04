

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - German luxury carmaker BMW AG (BMW.L, BAMXF.PK, BAMXY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-quarter Group net profit fell 64 percent to 3.66 billion euros from last year's 10.19 billion euros.



The company noted that the prior year result was substantially boosted by one-time effects from the full consolidation of BMW Brilliance Automotive Ltd. or BBA.



Group earnings before tax or EBT totalled 5.13 billion euros, down from 12.23 billion euros a year ago. The Group EBT margin fell to 13.9 percent from 39.3 percent last year.



However, automotive Segment EBIT margin improved to 12.1 percent from 8.9 percent a year ago, thanks to high demand.



First-quarter revenues increased 18.3 percent to 36.85 billion euros from 31.14 billion euros last year, mainly reflecting full integration of the operating business of BBA into the Automotive Segment, as well as robust pricing and a continued positive product mix.



In the first quarter, a total of 588,138 vehicles were sold, down 1.5 percent. Sales of BMW BEV models more than doubled to 55,979 deliveries.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company confirmed guidance, and expects group earnings before tax to decrease significantly.



BMW Group forecast EBIT margin in the Automotive Segment of between 8 and 10 percent for the full year.



The company also plans for slight growth in deliveries to customers worldwide in 2023 bolstered by strong global demand for its premium vehicles.



BMW also said it will conclude the share repurchase programme with a value of up to 2.0 billion euros on the basis of the authorisation granted by the 2022 Annual General Meeting at the latest in mid-2023.



