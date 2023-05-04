DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 04-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

04 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 03 May 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 130,000 70,000 Number of ordinary shares purchased EUR1.0500 GBP0.9260 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0380 GBP0.9180 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0441 GBP0.9213

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,739,712 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 9,804 1.0500 XDUB 09:20:11 00027674421TRDU1 5,425 1.0480 XDUB 09:20:13 00027674423TRDU1 2,517 1.0480 XDUB 09:59:50 00027674653TRDU1 1,978 1.0480 XDUB 09:59:53 00027674654TRDU1 2,593 1.0480 XDUB 10:09:34 00027674726TRDU1 2,728 1.0480 XDUB 10:22:14 00027674811TRDU1 6,999 1.0480 XDUB 11:07:44 00027675186TRDU1 2,512 1.0480 XDUB 11:48:52 00027675548TRDU1 3,066 1.0480 XDUB 11:48:52 00027675546TRDU1 1,745 1.0480 XDUB 11:48:52 00027675544TRDU1 2,351 1.0480 XDUB 11:49:12 00027675552TRDU1 7,894 1.0440 XDUB 11:55:19 00027675586TRDU1 2,310 1.0420 XDUB 12:54:57 00027675960TRDU1 2,444 1.0420 XDUB 13:00:37 00027675979TRDU1 1,935 1.0420 XDUB 13:13:26 00027676041TRDU1 438 1.0420 XDUB 13:13:26 00027676040TRDU1 2,330 1.0420 XDUB 13:31:22 00027676137TRDU1 6,898 1.0420 XDUB 13:31:22 00027676136TRDU1 1,319 1.0380 XDUB 14:03:46 00027676343TRDU1 1,176 1.0380 XDUB 14:03:46 00027676342TRDU1 140 1.0420 XDUB 14:14:35 00027676410TRDU1 4,614 1.0420 XDUB 14:30:11 00027676554TRDU1 22,131 1.0420 XDUB 15:18:30 00027677141TRDU1 2,445 1.0420 XDUB 15:18:30 00027677140TRDU1 2,758 1.0420 XDUB 15:18:30 00027677139TRDU1 2,359 1.0420 XDUB 15:18:30 00027677138TRDU1 2,498 1.0420 XDUB 15:38:35 00027677399TRDU1 39 1.0420 XDUB 15:38:35 00027677398TRDU1 1,777 1.0420 XDUB 15:38:35 00027677394TRDU1 2,512 1.0420 XDUB 15:38:35 00027677391TRDU1 2,464 1.0420 XDUB 15:38:35 00027677390TRDU1 2,402 1.0420 XDUB 15:58:49 00027677649TRDU1 1,956 1.0420 XDUB 15:58:49 00027677648TRDU1 2,298 1.0420 XDUB 15:58:49 00027677647TRDU1 2,515 1.0420 XDUB 16:12:24 00027677795TRDU1 2,392 1.0420 XDUB 16:12:24 00027677794TRDU1 2,496 1.0420 XDUB 16:21:35 00027677891TRDU1 1,377 1.0420 XDUB 16:21:35 00027677890TRDU1 2,365 1.0420 XDUB 16:21:35 00027677889TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,213 0.9200 XLON 08:41:10 00027674024TRDU1 34 0.9200 XLON 08:47:29 00027674075TRDU1 5,292 0.9260 XLON 09:20:03 00027674418TRDU1 839 0.9240 XLON 09:20:13 00027674424TRDU1 2,465 0.9240 XLON 09:39:02 00027674509TRDU1 705 0.9240 XLON 10:01:43 00027674665TRDU1 1,969 0.9240 XLON 10:01:43 00027674664TRDU1 891 0.9260 XLON 10:28:38 00027674865TRDU1 653 0.9260 XLON 10:28:38 00027674864TRDU1 113 0.9260 XLON 10:28:38 00027674863TRDU1 621 0.9260 XLON 10:28:38 00027674862TRDU1 2,374 0.9260 XLON 10:51:33 00027675130TRDU1 727 0.9260 XLON 11:16:13 00027675302TRDU1 1,601 0.9260 XLON 11:16:13 00027675301TRDU1 183 0.9240 XLON 11:42:03 00027675525TRDU1 593 0.9240 XLON 11:48:52 00027675547TRDU1 141 0.9240 XLON 11:48:52 00027675545TRDU1 312 0.9240 XLON 11:48:52 00027675549TRDU1 1,561 0.9240 XLON 11:48:54 00027675550TRDU1 1,239 0.9210 XLON 11:55:19 00027675585TRDU1 2,212 0.9210 XLON 11:55:19 00027675589TRDU1 1,110 0.9210 XLON 11:55:19 00027675588TRDU1 249 0.9210 XLON 11:55:19 00027675587TRDU1 654 0.9210 XLON 13:09:58 00027676034TRDU1 675 0.9210 XLON 13:09:58 00027676033TRDU1 436 0.9210 XLON 13:09:58 00027676032TRDU1 456 0.9210 XLON 13:10:00 00027676035TRDU1 2,071 0.9200 XLON 13:32:04 00027676142TRDU1 214 0.9200 XLON 13:32:04 00027676141TRDU1 1,130 0.9180 XLON 13:52:02 00027676266TRDU1 1,557 0.9180 XLON 13:52:02 00027676265TRDU1 3,200 0.9190 XLON 15:00:15 00027677005TRDU1 6,592 0.9190 XLON 15:00:15 00027677006TRDU1 2,349 0.9190 XLON 15:43:21 00027677467TRDU1 7,572 0.9190 XLON 15:43:21 00027677466TRDU1 7,427 0.9190 XLON 15:43:21 00027677465TRDU1 222 0.9210 XLON 16:19:36 00027677855TRDU1 1,200 0.9210 XLON 16:19:55 00027677857TRDU1 2,666 0.9210 XLON 16:21:51 00027677903TRDU1 3,197 0.9210 XLON 16:26:17 00027678006TRDU1 285 0.9210 XLON 16:26:17 00027678005TRDU1

