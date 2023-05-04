Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023

WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Frankfurt
04.05.23
08:02 Uhr
1,034 Euro
-0,008
-0,77 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0321,06408:55
Dow Jones News
04.05.2023 | 08:31
79 Leser
DJ Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc Transaction in Own Shares 04-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

04 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 03 May 2023 it purchased a total of 200,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            130,000     70,000 
Number of ordinary shares purchased 
 
                            EUR1.0500     GBP0.9260 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0380     GBP0.9180 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0441     GBP0.9213

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,739,712 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
9,804      1.0500        XDUB     09:20:11      00027674421TRDU1 
5,425      1.0480        XDUB     09:20:13      00027674423TRDU1 
2,517      1.0480        XDUB     09:59:50      00027674653TRDU1 
1,978      1.0480        XDUB     09:59:53      00027674654TRDU1 
2,593      1.0480        XDUB     10:09:34      00027674726TRDU1 
2,728      1.0480        XDUB     10:22:14      00027674811TRDU1 
6,999      1.0480        XDUB     11:07:44      00027675186TRDU1 
2,512      1.0480        XDUB     11:48:52      00027675548TRDU1 
3,066      1.0480        XDUB     11:48:52      00027675546TRDU1 
1,745      1.0480        XDUB     11:48:52      00027675544TRDU1 
2,351      1.0480        XDUB     11:49:12      00027675552TRDU1 
7,894      1.0440        XDUB     11:55:19      00027675586TRDU1 
2,310      1.0420        XDUB     12:54:57      00027675960TRDU1 
2,444      1.0420        XDUB     13:00:37      00027675979TRDU1 
1,935      1.0420        XDUB     13:13:26      00027676041TRDU1 
438       1.0420        XDUB     13:13:26      00027676040TRDU1 
2,330      1.0420        XDUB     13:31:22      00027676137TRDU1 
6,898      1.0420        XDUB     13:31:22      00027676136TRDU1 
1,319      1.0380        XDUB     14:03:46      00027676343TRDU1 
1,176      1.0380        XDUB     14:03:46      00027676342TRDU1 
140       1.0420        XDUB     14:14:35      00027676410TRDU1 
4,614      1.0420        XDUB     14:30:11      00027676554TRDU1 
22,131      1.0420        XDUB     15:18:30      00027677141TRDU1 
2,445      1.0420        XDUB     15:18:30      00027677140TRDU1 
2,758      1.0420        XDUB     15:18:30      00027677139TRDU1 
2,359      1.0420        XDUB     15:18:30      00027677138TRDU1 
2,498      1.0420        XDUB     15:38:35      00027677399TRDU1 
39        1.0420        XDUB     15:38:35      00027677398TRDU1 
1,777      1.0420        XDUB     15:38:35      00027677394TRDU1 
2,512      1.0420        XDUB     15:38:35      00027677391TRDU1 
2,464      1.0420        XDUB     15:38:35      00027677390TRDU1 
2,402      1.0420        XDUB     15:58:49      00027677649TRDU1 
1,956      1.0420        XDUB     15:58:49      00027677648TRDU1 
2,298      1.0420        XDUB     15:58:49      00027677647TRDU1 
2,515      1.0420        XDUB     16:12:24      00027677795TRDU1 
2,392      1.0420        XDUB     16:12:24      00027677794TRDU1 
2,496      1.0420        XDUB     16:21:35      00027677891TRDU1 
1,377      1.0420        XDUB     16:21:35      00027677890TRDU1 
2,365      1.0420        XDUB     16:21:35      00027677889TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
2,213      0.9200        XLON     08:41:10      00027674024TRDU1 
34        0.9200        XLON     08:47:29      00027674075TRDU1 
5,292      0.9260        XLON     09:20:03      00027674418TRDU1 
839       0.9240        XLON     09:20:13      00027674424TRDU1 
2,465      0.9240        XLON     09:39:02      00027674509TRDU1 
705       0.9240        XLON     10:01:43      00027674665TRDU1 
1,969      0.9240        XLON     10:01:43      00027674664TRDU1 
891       0.9260        XLON     10:28:38      00027674865TRDU1 
653       0.9260        XLON     10:28:38      00027674864TRDU1 
113       0.9260        XLON     10:28:38      00027674863TRDU1 
621       0.9260        XLON     10:28:38      00027674862TRDU1 
2,374      0.9260        XLON     10:51:33      00027675130TRDU1 
727       0.9260        XLON     11:16:13      00027675302TRDU1 
1,601      0.9260        XLON     11:16:13      00027675301TRDU1 
183       0.9240        XLON     11:42:03      00027675525TRDU1 
593       0.9240        XLON     11:48:52      00027675547TRDU1 
141       0.9240        XLON     11:48:52      00027675545TRDU1 
312       0.9240        XLON     11:48:52      00027675549TRDU1 
1,561      0.9240        XLON     11:48:54      00027675550TRDU1 
1,239      0.9210        XLON     11:55:19      00027675585TRDU1 
2,212      0.9210        XLON     11:55:19      00027675589TRDU1 
1,110      0.9210        XLON     11:55:19      00027675588TRDU1 
249       0.9210        XLON     11:55:19      00027675587TRDU1 
654       0.9210        XLON     13:09:58      00027676034TRDU1 
675       0.9210        XLON     13:09:58      00027676033TRDU1 
436       0.9210        XLON     13:09:58      00027676032TRDU1 
456       0.9210        XLON     13:10:00      00027676035TRDU1 
2,071      0.9200        XLON     13:32:04      00027676142TRDU1 
214       0.9200        XLON     13:32:04      00027676141TRDU1 
1,130      0.9180        XLON     13:52:02      00027676266TRDU1 
1,557      0.9180        XLON     13:52:02      00027676265TRDU1 
3,200      0.9190        XLON     15:00:15      00027677005TRDU1 
6,592      0.9190        XLON     15:00:15      00027677006TRDU1 
2,349      0.9190        XLON     15:43:21      00027677467TRDU1 
7,572      0.9190        XLON     15:43:21      00027677466TRDU1 
7,427      0.9190        XLON     15:43:21      00027677465TRDU1 
222       0.9210        XLON     16:19:36      00027677855TRDU1 
1,200      0.9210        XLON     16:19:55      00027677857TRDU1 
2,666      0.9210        XLON     16:21:51      00027677903TRDU1 
3,197      0.9210        XLON     16:26:17      00027678006TRDU1 
285       0.9210        XLON     16:26:17      00027678005TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  241195 
EQS News ID:  1623847 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1623847&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
