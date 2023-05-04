

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L), on Thursday, issued a trading update for the three months ended 31 March 2023, and reported a 28% growth in Q3 revenues, and 23% rise in year-to-date revenues, reflecting a continuation of the increase in net interest margin.



Third-quarter total revenue was £188.1 million, up 28% from the previous year's revenue of £146.9 million. Year-to date revenue amounted to £538.1 million, an increase of 23%, compared to £438.0 million last year, reflecting a continuation of the increase in net interest margin, which more than offset the impact from the reduction in share dealing volumes and lower average asset values during the period.



The company's net new business was £1.6 billion in the third quarter, despite moderated flows being seen across the market. This was a significant step up versus the first half of the year driven by net flows on to the Platform as clients focused more on utilising their ISA and SIPP tax allowances.



Active Savings saw net inflows improved to £0.7 billion from £0.1 billion last year, with lower flows than the previous quarter as clients favoured tax wrapped investments ahead of the tax year-end.



Active client growth was 23,000 in the quarter versus 31,000 last year, with client retention at 92.0% broadly in line with last year, and Q3 asset retention was 89.1%, lower than the prior year's 91.5%, reflecting the continued need of certain clients for cash withdrawals.



