Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, May 3
[04.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,379,000.00
|EUR
|350,000.0000
|214,131,037.71
|8.7834
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|893,556.34
|88.6465
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,213,131.53
|100.7378
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|123,002.00
|USD
|0
|13,466,936.55
|109.4855
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,500,670.55
|107.3226
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|81,231.00
|EUR
|0
|8,496,902.54
|104.6017
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,565,726.59
|99.1493
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,105,618.00
|USD
|0
|64,317,766.85
|9.0517
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|31,100,063.02
|10.2967
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|03.05.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|639,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,516,806.73
|10.1866