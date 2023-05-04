

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mondi PLC (MNDI.L), a producer of sustainable packaging and paper, Thursday posted underlying Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortisation, or EBITDA from continuing operations of 351 million euros for the first quarter, lower than 464 million euros last year.



Underlying EBITDA from continuing operations was relatively flat when compared to the previous quarter after excluding a forestry fair value gain, due to softer demand as well as lower average selling prices.



For the previous quarter underlying EBITDA from continuing operations was 456 million euros, including a forestry fair value gain of about 100 million euros.



'So far in the second quarter, demand remains subdued with lower average selling prices and further input cost reduction across the business,' said Andrew King, Chief Executive Officer.



