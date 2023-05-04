

ENDERBY (dpa-AFX) - Next Plc (NXT.L) reported that, in the thirteen weeks to 29 April, full price sales including interest income were down 0.7% from last year, moderately ahead of the group's guidance for this period. Total trading sales, including markdown and Clearance sales, were up 1.2% from last year, driven by higher Clearance sales.



The Group said its guidance for full price sales and profit before tax remains unchanged from that given in year end results in March with profit before tax forecast to be 795 million pounds and earnings per share of 501.9 pence. Also, the Group maintained its guidance for 220 million pounds of surplus cash generation.



