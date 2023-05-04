

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL) on Thursday announced the commencement of a $4 billion share buyback drive covering an aggregate contract term of around three months, to reduce the issued share capital of the company.



The drive will be completed prior to the company's second-quarter results announcement, scheduled for July 27.



The maximum number of shares that may be purchased is 250 million, the company said in a statement.



The aggregate maximum consideration for the purchase of shares under the London contracts is $2 billion, and the maximum consideration for the purchase of shares under the Netherlands contracts is $2 billion.



The company has entered into an arrangement with a single broker consisting of three irrevocable, non-discretionary contracts, to enable the purchase of shares on both London market exchanges and Netherlands exchanges for a period up to and including July 21.



The existing shareholder authorities to buy back shares will expire on August 24.



