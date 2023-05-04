

THE HAGUE (dpa-AFX) - Shell Plc (SHEL), a British oil and gas major, reported that its first quarter income attributable to shareholders rose to $8.71 billion or $1.25 per share from $7.12 billion or $0.93 per share in the prior year.



Adjusted earnings for the first quarter were $9.65 billion up from $9.13 billion in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per share were $1.39 compared to $1.20 last year.



Revenue were $86.96 billion up from $84.20 billion last year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report revenues of $73.74 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In addition, Shell announced the commencement of a $4 billion share buyback program covering an aggregate contract term of approximately three months. It is intended that the program will be completed prior to the company's the second-quarter 2023 results announcement, scheduled for July 27, 2023.



The company also announced an interim dividend in respect of the first quarter of 2023 of US$0.2875 per ordinary share.



