Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: A3DJDB | ISIN: NO0012450008 | Ticker-Symbol: B7X1
Frankfurt
04.05.23
09:08 Uhr
0,008 Euro
+0,000
+1,35 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2023 | 08:24
39 Leser



Ensurge Micropower ASA: Ensurge appoints Lars P. Eikeland as Acting Chief Financial Officer

Oslo, 4 May 2023

Ensurge Micropower ASA, a leading provider of solid- state lithium microbatteries for a new generation of wearables and IoT devices, today announced the appointment of Lars P. Eikeland as the Acting Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Lars, a Norwegian national with broad international experience, has more than thirty years' leadership experience from reputable multinational enterprises, such as ABB Ltd and Rolls-Royce Holdings plc, including executive positions - hereunder both CEO and CFO roles at division level, board positions and financial and business advisory roles. He holds a Master of International Business from the Norwegian School of Economics & Business Administration (NHH), with a major in international finance and strategy.

Contact; Mark Newman - Interim CEO. E-mail: mark.newman@ensurge.com.

About Ensurge Micropower
Ensurge is Energizing Innovation with ultrathin, flexible, and safe energy storage solutions for wearable devices, connected sensors, and beyond. Ensurge's innovative solid-state lithium battery (SSLB) technology is uniquely positioned to enable the production of powerful, lightweight, and cost-effective rechargeable batteries for diverse applications. The company's state-of-the-art flexible electronics manufacturing facility, located in the heart of Silicon Valley, combines patented process technology and materials innovation with the scale of roll-to-roll production methods to bring the advantages of SSLB technology to established and expanding markets. Ensurge Micropower ASA ("Ensurge") is a publicly listed company in Norway with corporate headquarters in Oslo and global headquarters in San Jose, California.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


