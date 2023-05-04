Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: 861837 | ISIN: DK0010244508 | Ticker-Symbol: DP4B
Tradegate
04.05.23
09:53 Uhr
1.633,00 Euro
+30,00
+1,87 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AP MOELLER-MAERSK A/S B 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.615,501.616,5010:29
1.615,001.615,5010:29
04.05.2023 | 08:00
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S: Interim Report Q1 2023

The Interim Report for the 1st Quarter 2023 for A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S is hereby enclosed.

CEO of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S, Vincent Clerc, states:

"We delivered a solid financial performance in a challenging market with lower demand caused by a continued destocking. Visibility remains low for the remainder of the year and moving through this market normalisation, we remain focused on proactively managing costs. As we adjust to a radically changed business environment, we continue to support our customers in addressing their supply chain challenges. We are pleased to note that customers continue to value the integrated logistics solutions and close partnership we provide."

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Sarah Spray, tel. +45 3147 4170

Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521


