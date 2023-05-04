Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JM5M | ISIN: DK0060952919 | Ticker-Symbol: 60N
Tradegate
04.05.23
10:11 Uhr
35,380 Euro
+0,750
+2,17 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NETCOMPANY GROUP A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,56035,69010:30
35,56035,69010:30
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
04.05.2023 | 07:36
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Netcompany Group A/S: Netcompany - Interim report for the three months ended 31 March 2023

Netcompany grew revenue by 13.7% and free cash flow by 180% in Q1 2023

Company Announcement
No. 8/2023
4 May 2023

Summary
In Q1 2023, Netcompany grew revenue to DKK 1,540.2m - equal to 12.3% growth compared to Q1 2022 (constant 13.7%).

Adjusted EBITDA was DKK 242.1m compared to DKK 259.6m in Q1 2022. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 15.7% in Q1 2023 compared to 18.9% in Q1 2022.

Free cash flow continued to be strong and improved by 180% to DKK 141.6m in Q1 2023. Debt leverage was reduced from 2.8x in Q1 2022 to 1.6x in Q1 2023.

Average number of full-time employees grew by 984 from 6,513 in Q1 2022 to 7,497 in Q1 2023.

Cash conversion ratio improved by 77.2% percentage points to 109.2% in Q1 2023 compared to Q1 2022.

"In Q1, we grew revenue by 13.7% and generated an EBITDA margin of 15.7% driven by strong results in the UK and in Netcompany-Intrasoft. In addition, we increased our free cash flow by more than 180% compared to the same period last year.

While general macro and geopolitical uncertainty remained at elevated levels during Q1 2023, we are satisfied with a strong start to the year.

It makes me proud that we are able to continue to grow and hire outstanding talents in these times and during Q1 we reached 7,500 full time equivalents - an increase of 15% compared to the same period last year.

With our continued intake of talent, our enhanced "Go-To-Market" approach introduced at the beginning of the year and a continued momentum in building our pipeline across our different geographies, I am confident that we will deliver satisfactory financial results throughout 2023 and beyond."

André Rogaczewski,
Netcompany CEO and Co-founder


Financial overview
For full details on financial performance, see enclosed Company announcement Q1 2023.


Conference details
In connection with the publication of the results for Q1 2023, Netcompany will host a conference call on 4 May 2023 at 11.00 CEST.

The conference call will be held in English and can be followed live via the company's website; www.netcompany.com

Dial-in details for investors and analysts
DK: +45 78 76 84 90
UK: +44 203 769 6819
US: +1 646 787 0157
Pin: 598046

Webcast Player URL: https://netcompany-as.eventcdn.net/events/interim-report-Q1-2023

Additional information

André Rogaczewski, CEO
+45 70 13 14 40

Thomas Johansen, CFO
+45 51 19 32 24


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.