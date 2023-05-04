

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rathbones Group Plc (RAT.L), investment management and wealth management services provider, Thursday said its total funds under management and administration for the first quarter declined 5.9% to 60.878 billion pounds from 64.728 billion pounds in the previous-year quarter.



Funds under management and administration increased 1.1% from the previous quarter, reflecting positive market and investment performance.



Underlying net operating income for the quarter was 117.8 million pounds, a decrease of 2.2% from the 120.5 million pounds in the corresponding period last year.



Net interest income rose to 8.6 million pounds from 2.1 million pounds last year, reflecting the increase in Bank of England base rates over the year.



'Over the coming months Rathbones expects to complete the combination with Investec that was announced on 4 April, subject to regulatory approvals. This transaction represents a significant opportunity in our sector to become the UK's leading discretionary wealth manager,' said Paul Stockton, Group Chief Executive Officer of Rathbones.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX