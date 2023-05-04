Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: 883329 | ISIN: SE0000102824 | Ticker-Symbol: NCNB
Berlin
04.05.23
08:26 Uhr
0,618 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CONCORDIA MARITIME AB 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
04.05.2023 | 09:48
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Concordia Maritime: Interim report, 1 January-31 March 2023

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Stable earnings and reduced fleet

  • Total income Q1: SEK 95.6 (124.1) million
  • EBITDA Q1: SEK 37.6 (29.7) million
  • Result before tax Q1: SEK 2.9 (-30.4) million
  • Result per share after tax Q1: SEK 0.06 (-0.64)

Events in the first quarter

  • Stena Provence delivered to buyer
  • Repayment of debt, MSEK 156
  • Continued evaluation of future business opportunities

Events after the end of the quarter

  • Sale of Stena Penguin agreed

Key figures

  • Total income, SEK million: 95.6 (124.1)
  • EBITDA, SEK million: 37.6 (29.7)
  • EBITDA, USD million: 3.6 (3.2)
  • Operating result, SEK million: 14.3 (-12.5)
  • Result before tax, SEK million: 2.9 (-30.4)
  • Result after tax, SEK million: 3.0 (-30.5)
  • Equity ratio, %: 40 (14)
  • Return on equity, %: 42 (neg)
  • Available liquid funds, including unutilised credit facilities, SEK million: 161.9 (34.5)
  • Result per share after tax, SEK: 0.06 (-0.64)
  • Equity per share, SEK: 8.64 (5.80)
  • Lost-time injuries: 0 (0)

This information is information that Concordia Maritime Aktiebolag (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, on 4 May 2023, at 09.00 CEST.

CONTACT:

Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
Mob: +46 704 855 188
E-post: erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

Martin Nerfeldt
CFO, Concordia Maritime AB
Tel: +45 88 938 661
Mob: +46 704 85 50 07
E-post: martin.nerfeldt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3763426/2032298.pdf

Concordia Maritime Interim report, 1 January'"31 March 2023 (PDF)

https://mb.cision.com/Public/1948/3763426/993fffb2c6121b72.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230504

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/concordia-maritime-interim-report-1-january31-march-2023-301815753.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
