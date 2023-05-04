DJ Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist (U127 LN) Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2023 / 09:17 CET/CEST

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Emerging Markets II UCITS ETF Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 43.3415

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31121946

CODE: U127 LN

ISIN: LU2573966905

