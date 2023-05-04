DJ Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI Europe UCITS ETF DR (D)

DEALING DATE: 03-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.9245

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 8724246

CODE: CE2D LN

ISIN: LU1737652310

