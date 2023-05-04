

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT), a provider of automated test and assurance solutions for devices and networks, said on Thursday that its trading for the three-month period to March 31 was in line with its expectations. In addition, for full year 2023, the company has reaffirmed its outlook.



For the first-quarter, citing the macroeconomic backdrop, the company said its revenue declined by 20 percent on the very strong comparator period in 2022.



Eric Updyke, Chief Executive Officer of SPT, said: 'We are seeing positive signs of increasing business momentum, with growth in our opportunity pipeline giving the Board confidence that the outlook remains unchanged for the full year, albeit, as previously stated, the trading performance will be significantly more weighted to the second half of the year than usual.'



On March 7, Spirent had stated that it was expecting revenue to decline slightly in the full year 2023, and to maintain gross margin with effective supply chain management.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX