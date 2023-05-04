DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2023 / 09:29 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 03-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 302.3663

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1403360

CODE: RUSG LN

ISIN: FR0011119171

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 241369 EQS News ID: 1624369 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624369&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 03:29 ET (07:29 GMT)