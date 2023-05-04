Anzeige
04.05.2023
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (US13 LN) Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 03-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.1847

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2185103

CODE: US13 LN

ISIN: LU1407887162

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      LU1407887162 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      US13 LN 
Sequence No.:  241320 
EQS News ID:  1624271 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624271&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
