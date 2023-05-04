

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - The Capgemini Group (CGEMY.PK, CAPP) reported first-quarter revenues of 5.73 billion euros, up 10.9% year-on-year at current exchange rates and an increase of 10.7% at constant exchange rates. Organic growth was 10.1%. Bookings were 5.87 billion euros, up 6.5% at constant exchange rates.



Aiman Ezzat, CEO of the Capgemini Group, said: 'Capgemini has delivered a very good start to the year, above expectations. This strong first quarter reinforces our confidence in our growth prospects for the year, which should now reach or exceed the mid-point of the targeted range.'



For 2023, the Group expects: revenue growth of 4% to 7% at constant currency; operating margin of 13.0% to 13.2%; and an organic free cash flow of around 1.8 billion euros.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX