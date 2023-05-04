EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche CHF 460 million senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 2-year CHF 310 million fixed rate note (ISIN: CH1264823480) maturing on 9 May 2025 and a 6-year CHF 150 million fixed rate note (ISIN: CH1264823498) maturing on 9 May 2029. Settlement date for both tranches is 9 May 2023.
