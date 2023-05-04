EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG / Third country release according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act]

UBS AG: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



04.05.2023 / 11:15 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement according to Article 50 Para. 1, No. 2 WpHG transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



UBS AG acting through its London branch has issued a dual-tranche CHF 460 million senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 2-year CHF 310 million fixed rate note (ISIN: CH1264823480) maturing on 9 May 2025 and a 6-year CHF 150 million fixed rate note (ISIN: CH1264823498) maturing on 9 May 2029. Settlement date for both tranches is 9 May 2023.





04.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

