Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update
PR Newswire
London, May 4
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 April 2023 its investments were as follows:
|Company
|% of total net assets
|Greencoat UK Wind
|6.7%
|NextEnergy Solar Fund
|6.4%
|RWE
|6.4%
|Drax Group
|6.3%
|Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust
|5.7%
|Aquila European Renewables Income Fund
|5.3%
|Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure
|5.0%
|Iberdrola
|4.4%
|Grenergy Renovables
|3.7%
|Harmony Energy Income Trust
|3.7%
|Clearway Energy A Class
|3.7%
|Foresight Solar Fund
|3.6%
|SSE
|3.5%
|Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables
|3.0%
|Bonheur
|3.0%
|National Grid
|2.7%
|Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc
|2.5%
|Algonquin Power & Utilities
|2.2%
|Northland Power
|2.1%
|Enefit Green
|1.8%
|Gore Street Energy Storage Fund
|1.6%
|China Suntien Green Energy
|1.5%
|US Solar Fund
|1.3%
|Cloudberry Clean Energy
|1.2%
|Greencoat Renewable
|1.2%
|7C Solarparken
|1.2%
|Eneti
|1.1%
|Opdenergy
|1.1%
|MPC Energy Solutions
|1.0%
|Cadeler
|0.9%
|China Everbright Environment
|0.9%
|Omega Energia
|0.8%
|Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente
|0.5%
|Boralex
|0.5%
|Atrato Onsite Energy
|0.5%
|Subsea 7
|0.4%
|Fusion Fuel Green
|0.4%
|SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust
|0.3%
|Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis
|0.3%
|Innergex Renewable
|0.3%
|Clearvise
|0.2%
|GCP Infrastructure Investments
|0.2%
|Fusion Fuel Green Warrants
|0.0%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.0%
At close of business on 28 April 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:
|Sector Breakdown
|% of total net assets
|Yieldcos & funds
|38.9%
|Renewable energy developers
|29.1%
|Renewable focused utilities
|10.1%
|Energy storage
|7.8%
|Biomass generation and production
|6.3%
|Renewable technology and service
|2.3%
|Electricity networks
|2.7%
|Waste to energy
|0.9%
|Renewable financing and energy efficiency
|0.5%
|Liquidation portfolio
|0.4%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.0%
|100%
|Geographical Allocation
|% of total net assets
|United Kingdom
|35.1%
|Europe (ex UK)
|31.1%
|Global
|21.2%
|North America
|7.4%
|China
|2.3%
|Latin America
|1.8%
|Cash/Net Current Assets
|1.0%
|100%