Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 April 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company % of total net assets Greencoat UK Wind 6.7% NextEnergy Solar Fund 6.4% RWE 6.4% Drax Group 6.3% Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust 5.7% Aquila European Renewables Income Fund 5.3% Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure 5.0% Iberdrola 4.4% Grenergy Renovables 3.7% Harmony Energy Income Trust 3.7% Clearway Energy A Class 3.7% Foresight Solar Fund 3.6% SSE 3.5% Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables 3.0% Bonheur 3.0% National Grid 2.7% Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc 2.5% Algonquin Power & Utilities 2.2% Northland Power 2.1% Enefit Green 1.8% Gore Street Energy Storage Fund 1.6% China Suntien Green Energy 1.5% US Solar Fund 1.3% Cloudberry Clean Energy 1.2% Greencoat Renewable 1.2% 7C Solarparken 1.2% Eneti 1.1% Opdenergy 1.1% MPC Energy Solutions 1.0% Cadeler 0.9% China Everbright Environment 0.9% Omega Energia 0.8% Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente 0.5% Boralex 0.5% Atrato Onsite Energy 0.5% Subsea 7 0.4% Fusion Fuel Green 0.4% SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust 0.3% Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis 0.3% Innergex Renewable 0.3% Clearvise 0.2% GCP Infrastructure Investments 0.2% Fusion Fuel Green Warrants 0.0% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0%

At close of business on 28 April 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown % of total net assets Yieldcos & funds 38.9% Renewable energy developers 29.1% Renewable focused utilities 10.1% Energy storage 7.8% Biomass generation and production 6.3% Renewable technology and service 2.3% Electricity networks 2.7% Waste to energy 0.9% Renewable financing and energy efficiency 0.5% Liquidation portfolio 0.4% Cash/Net Current Assets 1.0% 100%