Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
PR Newswire
04.05.2023 | 11:48
Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire

London, May 4

Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC announces that at close of business on 28 April 2023 its investments were as follows:

Company% of total net assets
Greencoat UK Wind6.7%
NextEnergy Solar Fund6.4%
RWE6.4%
Drax Group6.3%
Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust5.7%
Aquila European Renewables Income Fund5.3%
Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure5.0%
Iberdrola4.4%
Grenergy Renovables3.7%
Harmony Energy Income Trust3.7%
Clearway Energy A Class3.7%
Foresight Solar Fund3.6%
SSE3.5%
Corporacion Acciona Energias Renovables3.0%
Bonheur3.0%
National Grid2.7%
Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc2.5%
Algonquin Power & Utilities2.2%
Northland Power2.1%
Enefit Green1.8%
Gore Street Energy Storage Fund1.6%
China Suntien Green Energy1.5%
US Solar Fund1.3%
Cloudberry Clean Energy1.2%
Greencoat Renewable1.2%
7C Solarparken1.2%
Eneti1.1%
Opdenergy 1.1%
MPC Energy Solutions1.0%
Cadeler0.9%
China Everbright Environment0.9%
Omega Energia0.8%
Solaria Energia y Medio Ambiente0.5%
Boralex0.5%
Atrato Onsite Energy0.5%
Subsea 70.4%
Fusion Fuel Green0.4%
SDCL Energy Efficiency Income Trust0.3%
Greenvolt Energias Renovaveis0.3%
Innergex Renewable0.3%
Clearvise0.2%
GCP Infrastructure Investments0.2%
Fusion Fuel Green Warrants0.0%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.0%

At close of business on 28 April 2023 the total net assets of Premier Miton Global Renewables Trust PLC amounted to £46.9 million. The sector breakdown and geographical allocation were as follows:

Sector Breakdown% of total net assets
Yieldcos & funds38.9%
Renewable energy developers29.1%
Renewable focused utilities10.1%
Energy storage7.8%
Biomass generation and production6.3%
Renewable technology and service2.3%
Electricity networks2.7%
Waste to energy0.9%
Renewable financing and energy efficiency0.5%
Liquidation portfolio0.4%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.0%
100%

Geographical Allocation% of total net assets
United Kingdom35.1%
Europe (ex UK)31.1%
Global21.2%
North America7.4%
China2.3%
Latin America1.8%
Cash/Net Current Assets1.0%
100%
