Festi hf. published its Q1 2023 results after market closing on 3 May 2023.
Please find attached the Q1 2023 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 4 May 2023 at 8:30.
Festi hf. published its Q1 2023 results after market closing on 3 May 2023.
Please find attached the Q1 2023 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 4 May 2023 at 8:30.
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|11:36
|Festi hf.: Presentation of Q1 2023 results
|Festi hf. published its Q1 2023 results after market closing on 3 May 2023. Please find attached the Q1 2023 investor presentation which was held this morning, Thursday 4 May 2023 at 8:30.
...
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Festi hf.: Financial results for Q1 2023
|Main results Sales of goods amounted to ISK 29,484 million, compared to ISK 24,572 million in the previous year and increased by 20.0% between years.Gross profit from sales of goods and services...
► Artikel lesen
|27.04.
|Festi hf.: Publication of Q1 2023 results on 3 May 2023 and investor meeting on 4 May.
|22.03.
|Festi hf.: Results of the Annual General Meeting 22 March 2023
|21.03.
|Festi hf.: Buy-back programme week 12 - end of buy-back