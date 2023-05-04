Anzeige
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
WKN: 882803 | ISIN: DK0010253921
Frankfurt
04.05.23
08:10 Uhr
75,10 Euro
-1,40
-1,83 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCHOUW & CO A/S 5-Tage-Chart
04.05.2023 | 11:48
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.: Interim report - first quarter of 2023

Thursday, Schouw & Co. released its interim report for the first quarter of 2023; Good quarterly performance with solid revenue improvement in line with expectations considering completed acquisitions and higher selling prices.

Highlights

  • Revenue up by 38% for the quarter
  • EBITDA up by 40%
  • Significant effects from acquisitions
  • EBITDA guidance maintained.

Statement by Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President of Schouw & Co.

- The year 2023 is off to quite a reasonable start, and the effects of the major transformations and acquisitions we have completed in recent quarterly periods are now visible. Global uncertainty remains, but we are now beginning to see prices of more raw materials and components trending lower.

All of our portfolio companies are well positioned and have robust business models, with global megatrends supporting long-term growth opportunities. Flexibility and adaptability are core values in challenging and changing times, and we remain optimistic about the future and opportunities for continued profitable and responsible growth.

Video conference call (in English) in relation to the interim report

  • Thursday, 4 May 2023 at 15:30 CEST
  • Please attend via this link: www.schouw.dk/en/investors/conference-call

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørgen Dencker Wisborg, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, tel. +45 8611 2222


