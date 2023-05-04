

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Wesco International Inc (WCC) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $182.7 million, or $3.48 per share. This compares with $166.8 million, or $3.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Wesco International Inc reported adjusted earnings of $196.9 million or $3.75 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.0% to $5.52 billion from $4.93 billion last year.



Wesco International Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $182.7 Mln. vs. $166.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.48 vs. $3.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.57 -Revenue (Q1): $5.52 Bln vs. $4.93 Bln last year.



