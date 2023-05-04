EDMONTON, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) (Aurinia or the Company) today issued its financial results for first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Amounts are expressed in U.S. dollars.

Total net revenue was $34.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $21.6 million in the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022, representing significant growth of 59% year over year. Total net product revenue was $34.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $21.5 million in the prior year quarter ended March 31, 2022.

" We are very pleased with our results in the first quarter of 2023 as it represents our most successful quarter to date," said Peter Greenleaf, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia. " With our continued focus on commercial execution, we saw the impact of our marketing and selling efforts directly in the quarter. This, coupled with the recent release of the renal biopsy data, and the newly issued method of use patent serve to further substantiate LUPKYNIS in the LN market."

For the fiscal year 2023, the Company is increasing its net product revenue guidance to a range of $135 - $155 million from $120 - $140 million for net product sales of LUPKYNIS. The guidance range is based on assumptions regarding historical patient start form (PSF) run rates, consistent conversion rates, time to convert, persistency, and pricing.

First Quarter 2023 and Recent Highlights

There were approximately 1,731 patients on LUPKYNIS therapy at March 31, 2023, compared with 1,071 at March 31, 2022.

Aurinia added 466 PSFs during the three months ended March 31, 2023, compared to 461 during the three months ended March 31, 2022, and 406 in the three months ended December 31, 2022. An increase of 1% and 15%, respectively.

Through Friday, April 28, 2023, the Company recorded 604 PSFs since January 1, 2023.

Conversion rates remain consistent with the prior quarter, with approximately 85% of PSFs converted to patients on therapy.

Time to conversion remains consistent with the prior quarter, with 30- and 60-day conversion rates holding near their best levels since launch; with the large majority (61%) of patients on therapy by 20 days.

Persistency rates at 12 months and 15 months improved over prior periods, with approximately 51% and 47% remaining on therapy, respectively. At 18 months post-treatment start, an average of approximately 41% of patients remain on treatment.

Announced promising top line results from the renal biopsy sub-study of the AURORA trial demonstrating that LUPKYNIS-treated patients showed histologic activity improvement with stable chronicity scores similar to active control arm of mycophenolate mofetil (MMF) and low dose steroids alone. These results have the potential to further differentiate LUPKYNIS from first generation calcineurin inhibitors, which are known to cause histologic kidney changes over time.

Received issuance of new and refined method of use patent (U.S. Patent No. 11,622,991) for LUPKYNIS for an improved protocol for the treatment of LN.

Announced that Grammy Award winning singer Toni Braxton, who has been living with lupus since 2008, is the new spokesperson for our Get Uncomfortable patient campaign, which launched in October 2022.

patient campaign, which launched in October 2022. Released Aurinia's inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report.

Received a positive recommendation from The United Kingdom's National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) that LUPKYNIS can be used in combination with MMF to treat patients with LN.

Received regulatory approval for LUPKYNIS in Switzerland.

Financial Results for the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

Total net revenue was $34.4 million and $21.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase is primarily due to an increase in net product revenue from our two main customers for LUPKYNIS driven predominantly by further penetration in the LN market.

Total cost of sales and operating expenses for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 were $64.0 million and $59.5 million, respectively. Further breakdown of operating expense drivers and fluctuations are highlighted in the following paragraphs.

Cost of sales were $0.4 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase is primarily due to an increase in product related revenue, as gross margin was approximately 99% for the periods ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022.

Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses, inclusive of share-based compensation, were $50.1 million and $45.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase is primarily related to an increase in professional fees and services related to marketing and pharmacovigilance, share-based compensation expense and travel and related costs.

Non-cash SG&A share-based compensation expense included above for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 was $7.6 million and $6.0 million, respectively.

Research and development (R&D) expenses, inclusive of share-based compensation, were $13.2 million and $12.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase is primarily related to an increase in salaries and related employee benefit costs and share-based compensation expense as the Company advances its AUR200 and AUR300 programs and fulfills the post approval FDA commitments related to LUPKYNIS. The increase was partially offset by a decrease in contract research organization costs related to the completion of the AURORA 2 continuation study, which was completed in 2022.

Non-cash R&D share-based compensation expense included above for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 was $1.6 million and $1.0 million, respectively.

Interest income was $3.8 million and $0.3 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, respectively. The increase is due to higher yields on our investments as a result of increased interest rates.

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, Aurinia recorded a net loss of $26.2 million or $0.18 net loss per common share, as compared to a net loss of $37.6 million or $0.27 net loss per common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Financial Liquidity at March 31, 2023

As of March 31, 2023, Aurinia had cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term investments of $361.5 million compared to $389.4 million at December 31, 2022. The decrease is primarily related to the continued investment in commercialization activities and post approval commitments of our approved drug, LUPKYNIS, inventory purchases and advancement of our pipeline, partially offset by an increase in cash receipts from sales of LUPKYNIS.

Aurinia believes that it has sufficient financial resources to fund its operations, which include funding commercial activities, including FDA related post approval commitments, manufacturing and packaging of commercial drug supply, funding its supporting commercial infrastructure, advancing its R&D programs and funding its working capital obligations for at least the next few years.

Conference Call Details

About Lupus Nephritis

Lupus Nephritis is a serious manifestation of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), a chronic and complex autoimmune disease. About 200,000-300,000 people live with SLE in the U.S. and about one-third of these people are diagnosed with lupus nephritis at the time of their SLE diagnosis. About 50 percent of all people with SLE may develop lupus nephritis. If poorly controlled, lupus nephritis can lead to permanent and irreversible tissue damage within the kidney. Black and Asian people with SLE are four times more likely to develop lupus nephritis and Hispanic people are approximately twice as likely to develop the disease compared to White people with SLE. Black and Hispanic people with SLE also tend to develop lupus nephritis earlier and have poorer outcomes, compared to White people with SLE.

About Aurinia

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapies to treat targeted patient populations with a high unmet medical need that are impacted by autoimmune, kidney and rare diseases. In January 2021, the Company introduced LUPKYNIS® (voclosporin), the first FDA-approved oral therapy for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis (LN). The Company's head office is in Edmonton, Alberta, its U.S. commercial hub is in Rockville, Maryland, and the Company focuses its development efforts globally.

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 89,001 $ 94,172 Short-term investments 272,533 295,218 Accounts receivable, net 19,046 13,483 Inventories, net 31,745 24,752 Prepaid expenses 10,096 13,580 Other current assets 1,227 1,334 Total current assets 423,648 442,539 Non-current assets Other non-current assets 13,357 13,339 Property and equipment, net 3,842 3,650 Acquired intellectual property and other intangible assets, net 6,101 6,425 Right-of-use assets, net 4,813 4,907 Total assets 451,761 470,860 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 35,965 39,990 Deferred revenue 3,157 3,148 Other current liabilities 1,979 2,033 Operating lease liabilities 945 936 Total current liabilities 42,046 46,107 Non-current liabilities Deferred compensation and other non-current liabilities 12,321 12,166 Operating lease liabilities 6,986 7,152 Total liabilities 61,353 65,425 SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Common shares - no par value, unlimited shares authorized, 143,029 and 142,268

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 1,193,019 1,185,309 Additional paid-in capital 88,885 85,489 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (988 ) (1,061 ) Accumulated deficit (890,508 ) (864,302 ) Total shareholders' equity 390,408 405,435 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 451,761 $ 470,860

AURINIA PHARMACEUTICALS INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenue Product revenue, net $ 34,337 $ 21,492 License, royalty and collaboration revenue 72 133 Total revenue, net 34,409 21,625 Operating expenses Cost of sales 421 256 Selling, general and administrative 50,124 45,197 Research and development 13,158 12,620 Other expense, net 290 1,434 Total cost of sales and operating expenses 63,993 59,507 Loss from operations (29,584 ) (37,882 ) Interest income 3,814 262 Net loss before income taxes (25,770 ) (37,620 ) Income tax expense 436 10 Net loss $ (26,206 ) $ (37,630 ) Basic and diluted loss per share $ (0.18 ) $ (0.27 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding used in computation of basic and

diluted loss per share 142,641 141,675

