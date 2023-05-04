BETHESDA, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) (the "Company," "Walker & Dunlop" or "W&D") reported total revenues of $238.7 million for the first quarter of 2023, a decrease of 25% year over year. First quarter total transaction volume was $6.7 billion, down 47% year over year. Net income for the first quarter of 2023 was $26.7 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, both down 63% year over year, as the first quarter of 2022 included a one-time benefit of $39.6 million that contributed $0.92 to diluted earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA1 was $68.0 million, up 9% over the same period in 2022. Adjusted core EPS was $1.17, up 10% year over year. The Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.63 per share for the second quarter of 2023.
"Dramatically higher interest rates and market uncertainty pushed transaction volumes down across the commercial real estate industry in Q1 2023," commented Walker & Dunlop Chairman and CEO, Willy Walker. "Our team, working closely with our clients, closed $6.7 billion of financing and sales transactions, down 47% from Q1 2022. Due to Walker & Dunlop's scaled loan servicing and asset management platforms, we generated $68 million of adjusted EBITDA, up 9% over Q1 2022, and adjusted core EPS of $1.17, up 10%. That's W&D's counter-cyclical business model kicking in!"
"After reducing costs and lowering headcount by 8%, we are well positioned to operate at lower transaction volumes should they persist," continued Mr. Walker. "Yet as the largest combined Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac lender on multifamily properties in the country, we expect GSE volumes to increase from Q1'23 levels. As banks pull back from commercial real estate lending, we expect our brokers to be hired more frequently to assist our clients in finding the best capital solution available. And as bank capital exits the market, we expect non-bank, private capital to step-in -- with the help of Walker & Dunlop."
CONSOLIDATED FIRST QUARTER 2023 OPERATING RESULTS
TRANSACTION VOLUMES
(dollars in thousands)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Fannie Mae
$
1,358,708
$
1,998,374
$
(639,666
)
(32
)
%
Freddie Mac
975,737
987,849
(12,112
)
(1
)
Ginnie Mae - HUD
127,599
391,693
(264,094
)
(67
)
Brokered (3)
2,363,754
5,643,081
(3,279,327
)
(58
)
Principal Lending and Investing (4)
-
114,020
(114,020
)
(100
)
Debt financing volume
$
4,825,798
$
9,135,017
$
(4,309,219
)
(47
)
%
Property sales volume
1,894,682
3,531,690
(1,637,008
)
(46
)
Total transaction volume
$
6,720,480
$
12,666,707
$
(5,946,227
)
(47
)
%
Discussion of Results:
- The persistent challenging macro-economic environment primarily drove the 47% decrease in total debt financing volume in the first quarter of 2023.
- HUD volumes decreased 67% in the first quarter of 2023 as inflationary impacts on building products and the increasing interest-rate environment continued to make HUD's construction and streamlined refinancing products a less favorable source of capital for multifamily properties.
- The absence of principal lending and investing volume, which includes interim loans, originations for WDIP separate accounts, and interim lending for our joint venture, reflects a conservative credit outlook in an uncertain commercial real estate lending environment.
- Brokered debt and property sales volume decreased in the first quarter due to (i) decreased liquidity supplied to the commercial real estate sector by banks due to the macroeconomic conditions and the banking crisis that occurred late in the quarter, and (ii) dramatically lower acquisition and capital markets activity. U.S. multifamily property sales declined 74% in the first quarter of 2023 according to CoStar, while our multifamily property sales volume declined 46% year over year.
MANAGED PORTFOLIO
(dollars in thousands, unless otherwise noted)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Fannie Mae
$
59,890,444
$
54,000,550
$
5,889,894
11
%
Freddie Mac
38,184,798
36,965,185
1,219,613
3
Ginnie Mae - HUD
10,027,781
9,954,262
73,519
1
Brokered
16,285,391
15,115,619
1,169,772
8
Principal Lending and Investing
187,505
221,649
(34,144
)
(15
)
Total Servicing Portfolio
$
124,575,919
$
116,257,265
$
8,318,654
7
%
Assets under management
16,654,566
16,687,112
(32,546
)
-
Total Managed Portfolio
$
141,230,485
$
132,944,377
$
8,286,108
6
%
Custodial escrow account balance at period end (in billions)
$
2.2
$
2.5
Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)
24.3
25.0
Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)
8.7
9.1
Discussion of Results:
- Our servicing portfolio continues to expand as a result of the additional GSE and brokered debt financing volumes over the past 12 months, partially offset by principal paydown and loan payoffs.
- During the first quarter of 2023, we added $1.4 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, and over the past 12 months, we added $8.3 billion of net loans to our servicing portfolio, 71% of which were Fannie Mae loans.
- $7.8 billion of Agency loans in our servicing portfolio are scheduled to mature over the next two years. These loans, with a relatively low weighted-average servicing fee of 17.3 basis points, represent only 6% of the total portfolio.
- The mortgage servicing rights ("MSRs") associated with our servicing portfolio had a fair value of $1.4 billion as of March 31, 2023, compared to $1.3 billion as of March 31, 2022.
- Assets under management ("AUM") as of March 31, 2023 consisted of $14.4 billion of tax-credit equity funds, $1.3 billion of commercial real estate loans and funds, and $0.9 billion of loans in our interim lending joint venture.
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS
(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
26,665
$
71,209
$
(44,544
)
(63
)
%
Adjusted EBITDA
67,975
62,636
5,339
9
Diluted EPS
$
0.79
$
2.12
$
(1.33
)
(63
)
%
Adjusted core EPS
$
1.17
$
1.06
$
0.11
10
%
Operating margin
14
%
28
%
Return on equity
6
19
Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):
Personnel expenses
50
%
45
%
Other operating expenses
10
10
Discussion of Results:
- The decrease in Walker & Dunlop net income was the result of a 62% decrease in income from operations, primarily due to the decline in total transaction volume and associated revenues. Additionally, the first quarter of 2022 included a one-time $39.6 million increase in other revenues due to the revaluation of our existing 50% ownership interest in Apprise, our appraisal business, in conjunction with our acquisition of GeoPhy.
- The increase in adjusted EBITDA was primarily the result of increased escrow earnings, servicing fees, investment banking revenues and lower variable compensation and other operating expenses, partially offset by the decreases in transaction related revenues, net warehouse interest income, prepayment fees and higher fixed compensation costs.
- Diluted EPS decreased 63% in the first quarter of 2023, while adjusted core EPS increased 10% year over year. Refer to the section of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Core EPS Reconciliation" for additional insight.
- Personnel expense as a percentage of total revenues increased to 50% in the first quarter of 2023, primarily due to increases in fixed personnel costs, while non-commissionable revenues remained relatively flat. In April 2023, the Company announced a workforce reduction of approximately 8% in response to continued challenging conditions in the commercial real estate financing and services market. The Company expects to recognize the savings benefit from this action in the third and fourth quarters of this year.
- Operating margin decreased due to the significant decline in transaction activity this quarter. Our transaction related businesses are scaled to execute a significantly larger volume of business, and as commercial real estate transaction activity slows down, our operating margins will decline. The workforce reduction in April is expected to benefit operating margins in the second half of the year.
- Return on equity declined due to a 6% increase in stockholders' equity over the past year combined with a 63% decrease in net income.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
(dollars in thousands)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
At-risk servicing portfolio (8)
$
54,898,461
$
50,176,521
$
4,721,940
9
%
Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (9)
11,132,473
10,178,454
954,019
9
Defaulted loans
$
36,983
$
78,659
$
(41,676
)
(53
)
%
Key credit metrics (as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio):
Defaulted loans
0.07
%
0.16
%
Allowance for risk-sharing
0.06
0.11
Key credit metrics (as a percentage of maximum exposure):
Allowance for risk-sharing
0.30
%
0.52
%
Discussion of Results:
- Our at-risk servicing portfolio, which is comprised of loans subject to a defined risk-sharing formula, increased primarily due to the level of Fannie Mae loans added to the portfolio during the past 12 months. As of March 31, 2023, there were two defaulted loans. The at-risk servicing portfolio continues to exhibit strong credit quality, with very low levels of delinquencies and strong operating performance of the underlying properties in the portfolio.
- The on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio, which is comprised of loans for which we have full risk of loss, was $187.5 million as of March 31, 2023 compared to $221.6 million as of March 31, 2022. There was one defaulted loan in our interim loan portfolio as of March 31, 2023. All other loans in the on-balance sheet interim loan portfolio are current and performing as of March 31, 2023. The interim loan joint venture held $895 million of loans as of March 31, 2023 and $930 million of loans as of March 31, 2022. We share in a small portion of the risk of loss, and as of March 31, 2023, all loans in the interim loan joint venture are current and performing.
- We take credit risk exclusively on loans backed by multifamily assets and have zero exposure to losses in any other sector of the commercial real estate lending market.
FIRST QUARTER 2023 - FINANCIAL RESULTS BY SEGMENT
FINANCIAL RESULTS - CAPITAL MARKETS
(dollars in thousands)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net
$
46,956
$
81,823
$
(34,867
)
(43
)
%
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")
30,013
52,730
(22,717
)
(43
)
Property sales broker fees
11,624
23,398
(11,774
)
(50
)
Net warehouse interest income (expense), LHFS
(1,689
)
3,530
(5,219
)
(148
)
Other revenues
17,100
7,336
9,764
133
Total revenues
$
104,004
$
168,817
$
(64,813
)
(38
)
%
Personnel
$
90,462
$
104,959
$
(14,497
)
(14
)
%
Amortization and depreciation
1,186
56
1,130
2,018
Interest expense on corporate debt
4,269
1,523
2,746
180
Other operating (income) expenses
5,644
7,201
(1,557
)
(22
)
Total expenses
$
101,561
$
113,739
$
(12,178
)
(11
)
%
Income from operations
$
2,443
$
55,078
$
(52,635
)
(96
)
%
Income tax expense
504
11,911
(11,407
)
(96
)
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
1,939
$
43,167
$
(41,228
)
(96
)
%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
1,435
65
1,370
N/A
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
504
$
43,102
$
(42,598
)
(99
)
%
Key revenue metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):
Origination fee margin (5)
0.97
%
0.90
%
MSR margin (6)
0.62
0.58
Agency MSR margin (7)
1.22
1.56
Key performance metrics:
Operating margin
2
%
33
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(18,687
)
$
8,534
$
(27,221
)
(319
)
%
Capital Markets - Discussion of Quarterly Results:
The Capital Markets segment includes our Agency lending, debt brokerage, property sales, appraisal and valuation services, and housing market research businesses.
- The decrease in loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net ("origination fees") was primarily the result of a decrease in our overall debt financing volume, partially offset by an increase in the origination fee margin due to the mix of our origination volume, as Agency debt financing volume as a percentage of overall debt financing volume increased. Brokered volumes were significantly impacted by less liquidity supplied by the capital markets since the third quarter 2022, driven by the uncertainty from rising interest rates and macroeconomic fundamentals. The banking crisis that occurred in March 2023 further restricted the supply of capital toward the end of the quarter.
- The decrease in MSR income is attributable to a 27% decrease in Agency debt financing volume and a 22% decline in the Agency MSR margin. The decline in the Agency MSR margin was largely related to a decline in the weighted-average servicing fee on Fannie Mae loan originations, as spreads tightened due to rising interest rates.
- The decrease in property sales broker fees was primarily driven by the 46% decrease in property sales volumes year over year, driven by economic uncertainty that caused a broad slowdown in acquisition activity across the commercial real estate sector.
- The significant decrease in net warehouse interest income was driven by the interest rate environment in the first quarter of 2023. During the first quarter of 2023, the yield curve was inverted. Our warehouse lines are indexed to SOFR, while the loans we originate are indexed to long-term US Treasury rates. Although we have materially reduced the number of days our loans are outstanding before delivery to an investor, we are earning a negative spread for the period of time the loans are outstanding for most of our loan originations.
- The increase in other revenues was primarily a result of an increase in investment banking and research subscription revenues, driven by a large investment banking transaction closed by our investment banking team.
- Personnel expense decreased primarily due to the decrease in commissions expense as a result of the decline in property sales broker fees and origination fees.
- The significant increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and the balance of our corporate debt.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - SERVICING & ASSET MANAGEMENT
(dollars in thousands)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net
$
128
$
487
$
(359
)
(74
)
%
Servicing fees
75,766
72,681
3,085
4
Investment management fees
15,173
14,858
315
2
Net warehouse interest income, LHFI
1,690
1,243
447
36
Escrow earnings and other interest income
28,824
1,758
27,066
1,540
Other revenues
11,615
15,466
(3,851
)
(25
)
Total revenues
$
133,196
$
106,493
$
26,703
25
%
Personnel
$
15,341
$
16,664
$
(1,323
)
(8
)
%
Amortization and depreciation
54,010
54,893
(883
)
(2
)
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(10,775
)
(9,498
)
(1,277
)
13
Interest expense on corporate debt
9,582
4,536
5,046
111
Other operating expenses
1,480
5,029
(3,549
)
(71
)
Total expenses
$
69,638
$
71,624
$
(1,986
)
(3
)
%
Income from operations
$
63,558
$
34,869
$
28,689
82
%
Income tax expense
13,104
7,540
5,564
74
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
50,454
$
27,329
$
23,125
85
%
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
(630
)
(744
)
114
(15
)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
51,084
$
28,073
$
23,011
82
%
Key performance metrics:
Operating margin
48
%
33
%
Adjusted EBITDA
$
112,975
$
86,236
$
26,739
31
%
Servicing & Asset Management - Discussion of Quarterly Results:
The Servicing & Asset Management segment includes loan servicing, principal lending and investing, management of third-party capital invested in tax credit equity funds focused on the affordable housing sector and other commercial real estate, and real estate-related investment banking and advisory services.
- The $8.3 billion net increase in the servicing portfolio over the past 12 months was the principal driver of the growth in servicing fees year over year, partially offset by a decrease in the servicing portfolio's weighted-average servicing fee.
- Escrow earnings and other interest income increased as a result of higher escrow earnings due to substantially higher short-term interest rates, partially offset by a smaller average escrow balance.
- Other revenues decreased primarily due to a significant decline prepayment activity in a higher interest rate environment which decreased prepayment fees, partially offset by increases in other revenues.
- Personnel expense decreased in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to lower bonus accruals tied to company performance, which was partially offset by an increase in salary and benefits expense due to increased average headcount year over year.
- The benefit for credit losses in the first quarter of 2023 was primarily attributable to the annual update in our historical loss rate factor.
- The significant increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and the balance of our corporate debt.
- Other operating expenses decreased in the first quarter of 2023 primarily due to the write off of the unamortized premium associated with the payoff of the note payable of one of our subsidiaries.
FINANCIAL RESULTS - CORPORATE
(dollars in thousands)
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
$ Variance
% Variance
Escrow earnings and other interest income
$
2,100
$
45
$
2,055
4,567
%
Other revenues
(554
)
44,089
(44,643
)
(101
)
Total revenues
$
1,546
$
44,134
$
(42,588
)
(96
)
%
Personnel
$
12,810
$
22,558
$
(9,748
)
(43
)
%
Amortization and depreciation
1,770
1,203
567
47
Interest expense on corporate debt
1,423
346
1,077
311
Other operating expenses
16,939
19,984
(3,045
)
(15
)
Total expenses
$
32,942
$
44,091
$
(11,149
)
(25
)
%
Income from operations
$
(31,396
)
$
43
$
(31,439
)
(73,114
)
%
Income tax expense
(6,473
)
9
(6,482
)
(72,022
)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
(24,923
)
$
34
$
(24,957
)
(73,403
)
%
Key performance metric:
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(26,313
)
$
(32,134
)
$
5,821
(18
)
%
Corporate - Discussion of Quarterly Results:
The Corporate segment consists of corporate-level activities including accounting, information technology, legal, human resources, marketing, internal audit, and various other corporate groups ("support functions"). The Company does not allocate costs from these support functions to its other segments in presenting segment operating results.
- The decrease in total revenues was primarily driven by the $39.6 million gain from the revaluation of Apprise in connection with the acquisition of GeoPhy, a unique transaction in 2022, and a decrease in income from our other equity method investments. These decreases were partially offset by an increase in interest income from our corporate cash balances.
- Personnel expense decreased dramatically in the first quarter due to substantial decreases in subjective bonus and performance stock compensation expenses compared to the prior year period in response to our overall financial performance.
- The significant increase in interest expense on corporate debt is the result of increases in both interest rates year over year, as our term loan carries a floating interest rate, and the balance of our corporate debt.
- Other operating expenses decreased primarily due to lower professional fees and reduced travel and entertainment expenses, partially offset by an increase in office expenses. In the first quarter of 2022, we incurred professional fees associated with the acquisition of GeoPhy, with no comparable activity in 2023.
CAPITAL SOURCES AND USES
On May 3, 2023, the Company's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $0.63 per share for the second quarter of 2023. The dividend will be paid on June 2, 2023 to all holders of record of the Company's restricted and unrestricted common stock as of May 18, 2023.
On January 12, 2023, the Company entered into a lender joinder agreement and amendment to our existing credit agreement that provided for an incremental term loan with a principal amount of $200 million. The incremental term loan bears interest at a rate equal to adjusted Term SOFR plus 3.00% per annum and matures in December 2028. Proceeds from the debt were used to repay $116 million of debt assumed in the Company's acquisition of Alliant and strengthen its balance sheet for general corporate purposes.
On February 20, 2023, our Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to $75.0 million of the Company's outstanding common stock over a 12-month period ending February 23, 2024 ("2023 Share Repurchase Program"). As of March 31, 2023, the Company had $75.0 million of authorized share repurchase capacity remaining under the 2023 Share Repurchase Program.
Any purchases made pursuant to the 2023 Share Repurchase Program will be made in the open market or in privately negotiated transactions from time to time as permitted by federal securities laws and other legal requirements. The timing, manner, price and amount of any repurchases will be determined by the Company in its discretion and will be subject to economic and market conditions, stock price, applicable legal requirements and other factors. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
|___________________
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures," "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP by Segment."
(2)
Adjusted core EPS is a non-GAAP financial measure the Company presents to help investors better understand our operating performance. For a reconciliation of Adjusted core EPS to Diluted EPS, refer to the sections of this press release below titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Adjusted Core EPS Reconciliation."
(3)
Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources.
(4)
Includes debt financing volumes from our interim loan program, our interim loan joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts.
(5)
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
(6)
MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
(7)
MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.
(8)
At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio.
For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.
(9)
Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.
CONFERENCE CALL INFORMATION
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its quarterly results on Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern time. Listeners can access the webcast via the link below. Presentation materials related to the conference call will be posted to the Investor Relations section of the Company's website prior to the call. An audio replay will also be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, along with the presentation materials.
Webcast Link: https://walkerdunlop.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_eTBcs1peQm-844YKx1cieA#/registration
Phone: +1 408 901 0584 Webinar ID: 895 7982 9708 Password: 809981
ABOUT WALKER & DUNLOP
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is one of the largest providers of capital to the commercial real estate industry in the United States, enabling real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities - where people live, work, shop and play - to life. Our people, brand, and technology make W&D one of the most insightful and customer-focused firms in our industry. With more than 1,300 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
To supplement our financial statements presented in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company uses adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. When analyzing our operating performance, readers should use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS in addition to, and not as an alternative for, net income and diluted EPS.
Adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS represent net income adjusted for amortization and depreciation, provision (benefit) for credit losses net of write-offs, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the income statement impact from periodic revaluation and accretion associated with contingent consideration liabilities related to acquired companies, and other one-time adjustments, such as the gain associated with the revaluation of our previously held equity-method investment in connection with our acquisition of GeoPhy and one-time benefit to tax expense related to our corporate restructuring and repatriation of intellectual property acquired from GeoPhy. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before income taxes, interest expense on our corporate debt, and amortization and depreciation, adjusted for provision (benefit) for credit losses net of write-offs, stock-based incentive compensation charges, the fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net, the write-off of the unamortized balance of premium associated with the repayment of a portion of our corporate debt, and the gain from revaluation of a previously held equity-method investment. Furthermore, adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a measure of free cash flow for our management's discretionary use, as it does not reflect certain cash requirements such as tax and debt service payments. The amounts shown for adjusted EBITDA may also differ from the amounts calculated under similarly titled definitions in our debt instruments, which are further adjusted to reflect certain other cash and non-cash charges that are used to determine compliance with financial covenants. Because not all companies use identical calculations, our presentation of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income and adjusted core EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies.
We use adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS to evaluate the operating performance of our business, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that these non-GAAP measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information, provide useful information to investors by offering:
- the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company's on-going operating results;
- the ability to better identify trends in the Company's underlying business and perform related trend analyses; and
- a better understanding of how management plans and measures the Company's underlying business.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP and that these non-GAAP financial measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, adjusted core net income, and adjusted core EPS, refer to the section of this press release below titled "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP" and "Adjusted Financial Measure Reconciliation to GAAP By Segment."
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Some of the statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to expectations, projections, plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," or "potential" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and which do not relate solely to historical matters. You can also identify forward-looking statements by discussions of strategy, plans, or intentions.
The forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our current views about future events and are subject to numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statement.
While forward-looking statements reflect our good faith projections, assumptions and expectations, they are not guarantees of future results. Furthermore, we disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changes in underlying assumptions or factors, new information, data or methods, future events or other changes, except as required by applicable law. Factors that could cause our results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: (1) general economic conditions and multifamily and commercial real estate market conditions, (2) changes in interest rates, (3) regulatory and/or legislative changes to Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae or HUD, (4) our ability to retain and attract loan originators and other professionals, (5) success of our various investments funded with corporate capital, and (6) changes in federal government fiscal and monetary policies, including any constraints or cuts in federal funds allocated to HUD for loan originations.
For a further discussion of these and other factors that could cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or contemplated in any forward-looking statements, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates or supplements in subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and our other filings with the SEC. Such filings are available publicly on our Investor Relations web page at www.walkerdunlop.com.
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
(in thousands)
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
188,389
$
225,949
$
152,188
$
151,252
$
141,375
Restricted cash
20,504
17,676
40,246
34,361
41,584
Pledged securities, at fair value
165,081
157,282
151,413
149,560
148,647
Loans held for sale, at fair value
934,991
396,344
2,180,117
931,516
703,629
Loans held for investment, net
180,890
200,247
247,106
247,243
216,620
Mortgage servicing rights
946,406
975,226
967,770
978,745
976,554
Goodwill
959,712
959,712
948,164
937,881
908,744
Other intangible assets
194,208
198,643
202,834
207,024
211,405
Receivables, net
224,776
202,251
216,963
236,786
249,305
Committed investments in tax credit equity
207,750
254,154
214,430
187,393
223,771
Other assets, net
470,345
457,875
681,782
473,011
517,997
Total assets
$
4,493,052
$
4,045,359
$
6,003,013
$
4,534,772
$
4,339,631
Liabilities
Warehouse notes payable
$
1,031,277
$
537,531
$
2,540,106
$
1,115,900
$
912,275
Notes payable
777,311
704,103
711,107
719,210
726,555
Allowance for risk-sharing obligations
33,087
44,057
49,658
48,475
53,244
Commitments to fund investments in tax credit equity
196,522
239,281
198,073
173,740
206,605
Other liabilities
739,759
803,558
809,366
811,672
803,781
Total liabilities
$
2,777,956
$
2,328,530
$
4,308,310
$
2,868,997
$
2,702,460
Stockholders' Equity
Common stock
$
327
$
323
$
323
$
323
$
324
Additional paid-in capital
405,303
412,636
407,417
403,668
387,009
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(1,621
)
(1,568
)
(1,460
)
(222
)
1,588
Retained earnings
1,281,119
1,278,035
1,256,663
1,229,712
1,205,384
Total stockholders' equity
$
1,685,128
$
1,689,426
$
1,662,943
$
1,633,481
$
1,594,305
Noncontrolling interests
29,968
27,403
31,760
32,294
42,866
Total equity
$
1,715,096
$
1,716,829
$
1,694,703
$
1,665,775
$
1,637,171
Commitments and contingencies
-
-
-
-
-
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
4,493,052
$
4,045,359
$
6,003,013
$
4,534,772
$
4,339,631
Walker & Dunlop, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Revenues
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net
$
47,084
$
72,234
$
90,858
$
102,605
$
82,310
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net ("MSR income")
30,013
31,790
55,291
51,949
52,730
Servicing fees
75,766
77,275
75,975
74,260
72,681
Property sales broker fees
11,624
20,490
30,308
46,386
23,398
Investment management fees
15,173
24,586
16,301
16,186
14,858
Net warehouse interest income
1
1,756
3,980
5,268
4,773
Escrow earnings and other interest income
30,924
26,147
18,129
6,751
1,803
Other revenues
28,161
28,572
24,769
37,443
66,891
Total revenues
$
238,746
$
282,850
$
315,611
$
340,848
$
319,444
Expenses
Personnel
$
118,613
$
137,758
$
157,059
$
168,368
$
144,181
Amortization and depreciation
56,966
57,930
59,846
61,103
56,152
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(10,775
)
1,142
1,218
(4,840
)
(9,498
)
Interest expense on corporate debt
15,274
12,110
9,306
6,412
6,405
Other operating expenses
24,063
26,736
33,991
36,195
32,214
Total expenses
$
204,141
$
235,676
$
261,420
$
267,238
$
229,454
Income from operations
$
34,605
$
47,174
$
54,191
$
73,610
$
89,990
Income tax expense
7,135
9,539
7,532
19,503
19,460
Net income before noncontrolling interests
$
27,470
$
37,635
$
46,659
$
54,107
$
70,530
Less: net income (loss) from noncontrolling interests
805
(3,857
)
(174
)
(179
)
(679
)
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
54,286
$
71,209
Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on pledged available-for-sale securities, net of taxes
(53
)
(108
)
(1,238
)
(1,810
)
(970
)
Walker & Dunlop comprehensive income
$
26,612
$
41,384
$
45,595
$
52,476
$
70,239
Effective Tax Rate
21
%
20
%
14
%
26
%
22
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.80
$
1.25
$
1.41
$
1.63
$
2.14
Diluted earnings per share
0.79
1.24
1.40
1.61
2.12
Cash dividends paid per common share
0.63
0.60
0.60
0.60
0.60
Basic weighted-average shares outstanding
32,529
32,361
32,290
32,388
32,219
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
32,816
32,675
32,620
32,694
32,617
SUPPLEMENTAL OPERATING DATA
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
(in thousands, except per share data)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Transaction Volume:
Components of Debt Financing Volume
Fannie Mae
$
1,358,708
$
994,590
$
3,038,788
$
3,918,400
$
1,998,374
Freddie Mac
975,737
2,305,826
1,885,492
1,141,034
987,849
Ginnie Mae - HUD
127,599
186,784
338,054
201,483
391,693
Brokered (1)
2,363,754
4,375,704
6,601,244
9,258,490
5,643,081
Principal Lending and Investing (2)
-
31,512
62,015
131,551
114,020
Total Debt Financing Volume
$
4,825,798
$
7,894,416
$
11,925,593
$
14,650,958
$
9,135,017
Property Sales Volume
1,894,682
3,315,287
4,993,615
7,892,062
3,531,690
Total Transaction Volume
$
6,720,480
$
11,209,703
$
16,919,208
$
22,543,020
$
12,666,707
Key Performance Metrics:
Operating margin
14
%
17
%
17
%
22
%
28
%
Return on equity
6
10
11
14
19
Walker & Dunlop net income
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
54,286
$
71,209
Adjusted EBITDA (3)
67,975
92,625
74,990
94,844
62,636
Diluted EPS
0.79
1.24
1.40
1.61
2.12
Adjusted core EPS (4)
1.17
1.41
1.41
1.74
1.06
Key Expense Metrics (as a percentage of total revenues):
Personnel expenses
50
%
49
%
50
%
49
%
45
%
Other operating expenses
10
9
11
11
10
Key Revenue Metrics (as a percentage of debt financing volume):
Origination fee margin (5)
0.97
%
0.92
%
0.76
%
0.71
%
0.90
%
MSR margin (6)
0.62
0.40
0.47
0.36
0.58
Agency MSR margin (7)
1.22
0.91
1.05
0.99
1.56
Other Data:
Market capitalization at period end
$
2,489,200
$
2,542,476
$
2,708,162
$
3,113,884
$
4,192,900
Closing share price at period end
$
76.17
$
78.48
$
83.73
$
96.34
$
129.42
Average headcount
1,440
1,464
1,452
1,406
1,353
Components of Servicing Portfolio (end of period):
Fannie Mae
$
59,890,444
$
59,226,168
$
58,426,446
$
57,122,414
$
54,000,550
Freddie Mac
38,184,798
37,819,256
37,241,471
36,886,666
36,965,185
Ginnie Mae - HUD
10,027,781
9,868,453
9,634,111
9,570,012
9,954,262
Brokered (8)
16,285,391
16,013,143
15,224,581
15,190,315
15,115,619
Principal Lending and Investing (9)
187,505
206,835
251,815
252,100
221,649
Total Servicing Portfolio
$
124,575,919
$
123,133,855
$
120,778,424
$
119,021,507
$
116,257,265
Assets under management (10)
16,654,566
16,748,449
17,017,355
16,692,556
16,687,112
Total Managed Portfolio
$
141,230,485
$
139,882,304
$
137,795,779
$
135,714,063
$
132,944,377
Key Servicing Portfolio Metrics:
Custodial escrow account balance (in billions)
$
2.2
$
2.7
$
3.1
$
2.3
$
2.5
Weighted-average servicing fee rate (basis points)
24.3
24.5
24.7
24.9
25.0
Weighted-average remaining servicing portfolio term (years)
8.7
8.8
8.9
8.9
9.1
|___________________
(1)
Brokered transactions for life insurance companies, commercial banks, and other capital sources.
(2)
Includes debt financing volumes from our interim lending platform, our interim lending joint venture, and WDIP separate accounts.
(3)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted EBITDA, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(4)
This is a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information on adjusted core EPS, refer to the section above titled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures."
(5)
Loan origination and debt brokerage fees, net as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
(6)
MSR income as a percentage of debt financing volume. Excludes the income and debt financing volume from Principal Lending and Investing.
(7)
MSR income as a percentage of Agency debt financing volume.
(8)
Brokered loans serviced primarily for life insurance companies.
(9)
Consists of interim loans not managed for our interim loan joint venture.
(10)
Alliant & WDIP assets under management and interim loans serviced for our interim loan joint venture.
KEY CREDIT METRICS
Unaudited
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
(dollars in thousands)
2023
2022
2022
2022
2022
Risk-sharing servicing portfolio:
Fannie Mae Full Risk
$
50,713,349
$
50,046,219
$
49,241,243
$
47,461,520
$
46,194,756
Fannie Mae Modified Risk
9,170,127
9,172,626
9,177,094
9,651,421
7,794,710
Freddie Mac Modified Risk
23,515
23,615
23,615
23,715
23,715
Total risk-sharing servicing portfolio
$
59,906,991
$
59,242,460
$
58,441,952
$
57,136,656
$
54,013,181
Non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio:
Fannie Mae No Risk
$
6,968
$
7,323
$
8,109
$
9,473
$
11,084
Freddie Mac No Risk
38,161,283
37,795,641
37,217,856
36,862,951
36,941,470
GNMA - HUD No Risk
10,027,781
9,868,453
9,634,111
9,570,012
9,954,262
Brokered
16,285,391
16,013,143
15,224,581
15,190,315
15,115,619
Total non-risk-sharing servicing portfolio
$
64,481,423
$
63,684,560
$
62,084,657
$
61,632,751
$
62,022,435
Total loans serviced for others
$
124,388,414
$
122,927,020
$
120,526,609
$
118,769,407
$
116,035,616
Interim loans (full risk) servicing portfolio
187,505
206,835
251,815
252,100
221,649
Total servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance
$
124,575,919
$
123,133,855
$
120,778,424
$
119,021,507
$
116,257,265
Interim Loan Joint Venture Managed Loans (1)
$
894,829
$
892,808
$
900,037
$
899,287
$
930,296
At-risk servicing portfolio (2)
$
54,898,461
$
54,232,979
$
53,430,615
$
51,905,985
$
50,176,521
Maximum exposure to at-risk portfolio (3)
11,132,473
10,993,596
10,826,654
10,525,093
10,178,454
Defaulted loans
36,983
36,983
78,203
78,659
78,659
Defaulted loans as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.15
%
0.15
%
0.16
%
Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio
0.06
0.08
0.09
0.09
0.11
Allowance for risk-sharing as a percentage of maximum exposure
0.30
0.40
0.46
0.46
0.52
|___________________
(1)
This balance consists entirely of interim loan joint venture managed loans. We indirectly share in a portion of the risk of loss associated with interim loan joint venture managed loans through our 15% equity ownership in the joint venture. We had no exposure to risk of loss for the loans serviced directly for our interim loan joint venture partner. The balance of this line is included as a component of assets under management in the Supplemental Operating Data table.
(2)
At-risk servicing portfolio is defined as the balance of Fannie Mae DUS loans subject to the risk-sharing formula described below, as well as a small number of Freddie Mac loans on which we share in the risk of loss. Use of the at-risk portfolio provides for comparability of the full risk-sharing and modified risk-sharing loans because the provision and allowance for risk-sharing obligations are based on the at-risk balances of the associated loans. Accordingly, we have presented the key statistics as a percentage of the at-risk portfolio. For example, a $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing has the same potential risk exposure as a $7.5 million loan with full DUS risk sharing. Accordingly, if the $15 million loan with 50% risk-sharing were to default, we would view the overall loss as a percentage of the at-risk balance, or $7.5 million, to ensure comparability between all risk-sharing obligations. To date, substantially all of the risk-sharing obligations that we have settled have been from full risk-sharing loans.
(3)
Represents the maximum loss we would incur under our risk-sharing obligations if all of the loans we service, for which we retain some risk of loss, were to default and all of the collateral underlying these loans was determined to be without value at the time of settlement. The maximum exposure is not representative of the actual loss we would incur.
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
(in thousands)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
54,286
$
71,209
Income tax expense
7,135
9,539
7,532
19,503
19,460
Interest expense on corporate debt
15,274
12,110
9,306
6,412
6,405
Amortization and depreciation
56,966
57,930
59,846
61,103
56,152
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(10,775
)
1,142
1,218
(4,840
)
(9,498
)
Net write-offs
-
(4,631
)
-
-
-
Stock-based compensation expense
7,143
6,833
5,546
10,329
11,279
Gain from revaluation of previously held equity-method investment
-
-
-
-
(39,641
)
Write off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment
(4,420
)
-
-
-
-
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net
(30,013
)
(31,790
)
(55,291
)
(51,949
)
(52,730
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
67,975
$
92,625
$
74,990
$
94,844
$
62,636
ADJUSTED FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION TO GAAP BY SEGMENT
Unaudited
Capital Markets
Three months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
504
$
43,102
Income tax expense
504
11,911
Interest expense on corporate debt
4,269
1,523
Amortization and depreciation
1,186
56
Stock-based compensation expense
4,863
4,672
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net
(30,013
)
(52,730
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(18,687
)
$
8,534
Servicing & Asset Management
Three months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
51,084
$
28,073
Income tax expense
13,104
7,540
Interest expense on corporate debt
9,582
4,536
Amortization and depreciation
54,010
54,893
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(10,775
)
(9,498
)
Write-off of unamortized premium from corporate debt repayment
(4,420
)
-
Stock-based compensation expense
390
692
Adjusted EBITDA
$
112,975
$
86,236
Corporate
Three months ended
(in thousands)
2023
2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
(24,923
)
$
34
Income tax expense
(6,473
)
9
Interest expense on corporate debt
1,423
346
Amortization and depreciation
1,770
1,203
Stock-based compensation expense
1,890
5,915
Gain from revaluation of previously held equity-method investment
-
(39,641
)
Adjusted EBITDA
$
(26,313
)
$
(32,134
)
ADJUSTED CORE EPS RECONCILIATION
Unaudited
Quarterly Trends
(in thousands)
Q1 2023
Q4 2022
Q3 2022
Q2 2022
Q1 2022
Reconciliation of Walker & Dunlop Net Income to Adjusted Core Net Income
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
54,286
$
71,209
Provision (benefit) for credit losses
(10,775
)
1,142
1,218
(4,840
)
(9,498
)
Net write-offs
-
(4,631
)
-
-
-
Amortization and depreciation
56,966
57,930
59,846
61,103
56,152
Fair value of expected net cash flows from servicing, net
(30,013
)
(31,790
)
(55,291
)
(51,949
)
(52,730
)
Contingent consideration accretion and fair value adjustments
177
(12,637
)
1,944
1,464
359
Gain from revaluation of previously held equity-method investment ("Apprise Gain")
-
-
-
-
(39,641
)
Income tax expense adjustment(1)(2)
(3,372
)
(4,279
)
(7,391
)
(1,531
)
9,808
Adjusted Core Net Income
$
39,648
$
47,227
$
47,159
$
58,533
$
35,659
Reconciliation of Diluted EPS to Adjusted core EPS
Walker & Dunlop Net Income
$
26,665
$
41,492
$
46,833
$
54,286
$
71,209
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
32,816
32,675
32,620
32,694
32,617
Diluted EPS
$
0.79
$
1.24
$
1.40
$
1.61
$
2.12
Adjusted Core Net Income
$
39,648
$
47,227
$
47,159
$
58,533
$
35,659
Diluted weighted-average shares outstanding
32,816
32,675
32,620
32,694
32,617
Adjusted Core EPS
$
1.17
$
1.41
$
1.41
$
1.74
$
1.06
|___________________
(1)
Income tax impact of the above adjustments to adjusted core net income. Uses quarterly or annual effective tax rate as disclosed in the Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income in this "Press Release".
(2)
Income tax expense adjustment for Q3 2022 includes an adjustment for a one-time tax benefit of $6.3 million related to the Apprise Gain.
