DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) ("HF Sinclair" or the "Company") today reported first quarter net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders of $353.3 million, or $1.79 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, compared to $160.0 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Excluding the adjustments shown in the accompanying earnings release table, adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders for the first quarter of 2023 was $394.1 million, or $2.00 per diluted share, compared to $175.6 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, which excludes certain items that collectively decreased net income by $15.7 million.

HF Sinclair's incoming CEO, Tim Go, commented, "HF Sinclair delivered strong first quarter results, despite heavy planned turnaround activity in the quarter. We returned over $333 million in cash to shareholders through buybacks and dividends, demonstrating our commitment to our capital return strategy. As we enter summer driving season, we are focused on safe and reliable operations and further integrating the Sinclair assets so that we are well positioned for success in all of our business segments.

"Today we also announced a non-binding offer to purchase all outstanding common units of HEP not already owned by HF Sinclair (the "Proposed HEP Transaction"). We believe the Proposed HEP Transaction simplifies HF Sinclair's corporate structure, reduces costs and further supports the integration and optimization of our portfolio."

Refining segment income before interest and income taxes was $441.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $113.1 million for the first quarter of 2022. The segment reported EBITDA of $544.1 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $207.7 million for the first quarter of 2022. This increase was primarily driven by higher refining margins in both the West and Mid-Continent regions, which resulted in higher refining segment earnings in the quarter. Consolidated refinery gross margin was $23.70 per produced barrel, an 87% increase compared to $12.69 for the first quarter of 2022. Crude oil charge averaged 498,500 barrels per day ("BPD") for the first quarter of 2023 compared to 525,080 BPD for the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was primarily a result of turnarounds at our Puget Sound, El Dorado and Woods Cross refineries in the first quarter of 2023.

Renewables segment loss before interest and income taxes was $(64.6) million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $(22.1) million for the first quarter of 2022. The segment reported Adjusted EBITDA of $3.0 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $(24.9) million for the first quarter of 2022. Total sales volumes were 46 million gallons for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 5 million gallons for the first quarter of 2022.

Marketing segment income before interest and income taxes was $0.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $5.3 million for the first quarter of 2022 and reported EBITDA of $6.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $5.8 million for the first quarter of 2022. Total branded fuel sales volumes were 328 million gallons for the first quarter of 2023 as compared to 85 million gallons for the first quarter of 2022.

Lubricants and Specialty Products segment income before interest and income taxes was $78.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $124.7 million in the first quarter of 2022. The segment reported EBITDA of $98.5 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $145.3 million in the first quarter of 2022. This decrease was largely driven by the positive FIFO impact from consumption of lower priced feedstock inventory in the first quarter of 2022.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. ("HEP") reported EBITDA of $87.8 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $72.8 million for the first quarter of 2022 and Adjusted EBITDA of $108.4 million for the first quarter of 2023 compared to $85.3 million for the first quarter of 2022.

For the first quarter of 2023, net cash provided by operations totaled $177.7 million. At March 31, 2023, the Company's cash and cash equivalents totaled $1,364.9 million, a $300.1 million decrease over cash and cash equivalents of $1,665.1 million at December 31, 2022. During the first quarter of 2023, the Company announced and paid a regular dividend of $0.45 per share to shareholders totaling $88.0 million and spent $245.6 million on share repurchases. Additionally, the Company's consolidated debt was $3,240.2 million. The Company's debt, exclusive of HEP debt, which is nonrecourse to HF Sinclair, was $1,699.9 million at March 31, 2023.

HF Sinclair also announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.45 per share, payable on June 1, 2023 to holders of record of common stock on May 18, 2023.

HF Sinclair Corporation, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is an independent energy company that produces and markets high-value light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products. HF Sinclair owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Wyoming, Washington and Utah and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest U.S., the Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest and in other neighboring Plains states. HF Sinclair supplies high-quality fuels to more than 1,500 branded stations and licenses the use of the Sinclair brand at more than 300 additional locations throughout the country. In addition, subsidiaries of HF Sinclair produce and market base oils and other specialized lubricants in the U.S., Canada and the Netherlands, and export products to more than 80 countries. Through its subsidiaries, HF Sinclair produces renewable diesel at two of its facilities in Wyoming and also at its facility in Artesia, New Mexico. HF Sinclair also owns a 47% limited partner interest and a non-economic general partner interest in Holly Energy Partners, L.P., a master limited partnership that provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage and throughput services to the petroleum industry, including HF Sinclair subsidiaries.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Financial Data (all information in this release is unaudited)

Three Months Ended

March 31, Change from 2022 2023 2022 Change Percent (In thousands, except per share data) Sales and other revenues $ 7,565,142 $ 7,458,750 $ 106,392 1 % Operating costs and expenses: Cost of products sold: Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment) 6,104,057 6,502,012 (397,955 ) (6 ) Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 47,597 (8,551 ) 56,148 (657 ) 6,151,654 6,493,461 (341,807 ) (5 ) Operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 639,383 477,434 161,949 34 Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization) 95,913 110,422 (14,509 ) (13 ) Depreciation and amortization 173,983 144,601 29,382 20 Total operating costs and expenses 7,060,933 7,225,918 (164,985 ) (2 ) Income from operations 504,209 232,832 271,377 117 Other income (expense): Earnings of equity method investments 3,882 3,626 256 7 Interest income 19,935 997 18,938 1,899 Interest expense (45,822 ) (34,859 ) (10,963 ) 31 Gain on foreign currency transactions 870 139 731 526 Gain on sale of assets and other 1,631 3,895 (2,264 ) (58 ) (19,504 ) (26,202 ) 6,698 (26 ) Income before income taxes 484,705 206,630 278,075 135 Income tax expense 99,700 21,329 78,371 367 Net income 385,005 185,301 199,704 108 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 31,739 25,327 6,412 25 Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 353,266 $ 159,974 $ 193,292 121 % Earnings per share attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders: Basic $ 1.79 $ 0.90 $ 0.89 99 % Diluted $ 1.79 $ 0.90 $ 0.89 99 % Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.45 $ - $ 0.45 100 % Average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 195,445 175,081 20,364 12 % Diluted 195,445 175,081 20,364 12 % EBITDA $ 652,836 $ 359,766 $ 293,070 81 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 704,753 $ 376,707 $ 328,046 87 %

Balance Sheet Data

March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,364,930 $ 1,665,066 Working capital $ 3,440,795 $ 3,502,790 Total assets $ 18,006,008 $ 18,125,483 Total debt $ 3,240,245 $ 3,255,472 Total equity $ 10,050,527 $ 10,017,572

Segment Information

Our operations are organized into five reportable segments, Refining, Renewables, Marketing, Lubricants and Specialty Products and HEP. Our operations that are not included in one of these five reportable segments are included in Corporate and Other. Intersegment transactions are eliminated in our consolidated financial statements and are included in Eliminations. Corporate and Other and Eliminations are aggregated and presented under the Corporate, Other and Eliminations column.

The Refining segment represents the operations of our El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Woods Cross and Puget Sound refineries and HF Sinclair Asphalt Company LLC ("Asphalt"). Effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Refining segment includes our Parco and Casper refineries. Refining activities involve the purchase and refining of crude oil and wholesale marketing of refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. These petroleum products are primarily marketed in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains extending into the Pacific Northwest geographic regions of the United States. Asphalt operates various asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico and Oklahoma.

The Renewables segment represents the operations of our Cheyenne renewable diesel unit ("RDU"), which was mechanically complete in the fourth quarter of 2021 and operational in the first quarter of 2022, the pre-treatment unit at our Artesia, New Mexico facility, which was completed and operational in the first quarter of 2022 and the Artesia RDU, which was completed and operational in the second quarter of 2022. Also, effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Renewables segment includes the Sinclair RDU.

Effective with our acquisition that closed on March 14, 2022, the Marketing segment represents branded fuel sales to Sinclair branded sites in the United States and licensing fees for the use of the Sinclair brand at additional locations throughout the country. The Marketing segment also includes branded fuel sales to non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements and revenues from other marketing activities. Our branded sites are located in several states across the United States with the highest concentration of the sites located in our West and Mid-Continent regions.

The Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents Petro-Canada Lubricants Inc.'s production operations, located in Mississauga, Ontario, that includes lubricant products such as base oils, white oils, specialty products and finished lubricants, and the operations of our Petro-Canada Lubricants business that includes the marketing of products to both retail and wholesale outlets through a global sales network with locations in Canada, the United States, Europe and China. Additionally, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes specialty lubricant products produced at our Tulsa refineries that are marketed throughout North America and are distributed in Central and South America and the operations of Red Giant Oil Company LLC, one of the largest suppliers of locomotive engine oil in North America. Also, the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment includes Sonneborn, a producer of specialty hydrocarbon chemicals such as white oils, petrolatums and waxes with manufacturing facilities in the United States and Europe.

The HEP segment includes all of the operations of HEP, which owns and operates logistics and refinery assets consisting of petroleum product and crude oil pipelines, terminals, tankage, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in the Mid-Continent, Southwest and Rocky Mountains geographic regions of the United States. The HEP segment also includes 50% ownership interests in each of the Osage Pipeline ("Osage"), the Cheyenne Pipeline and Cushing Connect, a 25.06% ownership interest in the Saddle Butte Pipeline and a 49.995% ownership interest in the Pioneer Pipeline. Revenues from the HEP segment are earned through transactions with unaffiliated parties for pipeline transportation, rental and terminalling operations as well as revenues relating to pipeline transportation services provided for our refining operations. Due to certain basis differences, our reported amounts for the HEP segment may not agree to amounts reported in HEP's periodic public filings.

Refining Renewables Marketing Lubricants

and Specialty

Products HEP Corporate,

Other and

Eliminations Consolidated

Total (In thousands) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 5,665,214 $ 202,413 $ 937,385 $ 733,714 $ 26,416 $ - $ 7,565,142 Intersegment revenues 1,053,401 95,603 - 5,796 116,878 (1,271,678 ) - $ 6,718,615 $ 298,016 $ 937,385 $ 739,510 $ 143,294 $ (1,271,678 ) $ 7,565,142 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 5,617,911 $ 262,738 $ 924,049 $ 538,003 $ - $ (1,238,644 ) $ 6,104,057 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ - $ 47,597 $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 47,597 Operating expenses $ 517,820 $ 31,371 $ - $ 63,593 $ 52,142 $ (25,543 ) $ 639,383 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 39,078 $ 915 $ 6,963 $ 39,264 $ 4,635 $ 5,058 $ 95,913 Depreciation and amortization $ 103,123 $ 19,974 $ 5,871 $ 19,910 $ 24,465 $ 640 $ 173,983 Income (loss) from operations $ 440,683 $ (64,579 ) $ 502 $ 78,740 $ 62,052 $ (13,189 ) $ 504,209 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 441,004 $ (64,556 ) $ 502 $ 78,540 $ 66,108 $ (11,006 ) $ 510,592 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 1,752 $ 29,987 $ 31,739 Earnings of equity method investments $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,882 $ - $ 3,882 Capital expenditures $ 67,774 $ 4,844 $ 5,255 $ 8,649 $ 7,614 $ 5,933 $ 100,069 Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Sales and other revenues: Revenues from external customers $ 6,371,894 $ 28,313 $ 277,041 $ 753,558 $ 27,944 $ - $ 7,458,750 Intersegment revenues 134,273 19,054 - 1,451 92,254 (247,032 ) - $ 6,506,167 $ 47,367 $ 277,041 $ 755,009 $ 120,198 $ (247,032 ) $ 7,458,750 Cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory) $ 5,909,610 $ 44,271 $ 271,131 $ 504,577 $ - $ (227,577 ) $ 6,502,012 Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment $ - $ (8,551 ) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ (8,551 ) Operating expenses $ 354,972 $ 27,096 $ - $ 66,001 $ 42,624 $ (13,259 ) $ 477,434 Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 33,882 $ 872 $ 140 $ 41,749 $ 4,312 $ 29,467 $ 110,422 Depreciation and amortization $ 94,681 $ 5,800 $ 501 $ 20,594 $ 21,586 $ 1,439 $ 144,601 Income (loss) from operations $ 113,022 $ (22,121 ) $ 5,269 $ 122,088 $ 51,676 $ (37,102 ) $ 232,832 Income (loss) before interest and income taxes $ 113,051 $ (22,102 ) $ 5,269 $ 124,701 $ 55,403 $ (35,830 ) $ 240,492 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,263 $ 22,064 $ 25,327 Earnings of equity method investments $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 3,626 $ - $ 3,626 Capital expenditures $ 29,920 $ 98,769 $ - $ 6,370 $ 14,147 $ 9,090 $ 158,296

Refining Segment Operating Data

The following tables set forth information, including non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) performance measures about our refinery operations. Refinery gross and net operating margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

The disaggregation of our refining geographic operating data is presented in two regions, Mid-Continent and West, to best reflect the economic drivers of our refining operations. The Mid-Continent region is comprised of the El Dorado and Tulsa refineries. The West region is comprised of the Puget Sound, Navajo, Woods Cross, Parco and Casper refineries. The refinery operations of the Parco and Casper refineries are included for the period March 14, 2022 (date of acquisition) through March 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (8) Mid-Continent Region Crude charge (BPD) (1) 211,390 290,200 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 231,260 305,390 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 205,010 280,260 Refinery utilization (4) 81.3 % 111.6 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 20.34 $ 9.32 Refinery operating expenses (6) 9.37 6.02 Net operating margin $ 10.97 $ 3.30 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 8.31 $ 5.53 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 65 % 63 % Sour crude oil 15 % 14 % Heavy sour crude oil 11 % 18 % Other feedstocks and blends 9 % 5 % Total 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 49 % 50 % Diesel fuels 29 % 33 % Jet fuels 8 % 7 % Fuel oil 1 % 1 % Asphalt 4 % 3 % Base oils 5 % 4 % LPG and other 4 % 2 % Total 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (8) West Region Crude charge (BPD) (1) 287,110 234,880 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 326,870 259,340 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 310,950 241,910 Refinery utilization (4) 68.7 % 70.6 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 25.92 $ 16.61 Refinery operating expenses (6) 12.32 9.33 Net operating margin $ 13.60 $ 7.28 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 11.72 $ 8.70 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 32 % 23 % Sour crude oil 40 % 55 % Heavy sour crude oil 11 % 7 % Black wax crude oil 5 % 6 % Other feedstocks and blends 12 % 9 % Total 100 % 100 % Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 57 % 52 % Diesel fuels 31 % 27 % Jet fuels 4 % 6 % Fuel oil 2 % 10 % Asphalt 2 % 2 % LPG and other 4 % 3 % Total 100 % 100 %

Consolidated Crude charge (BPD) (1) 498,500 525,080 Refinery throughput (BPD) (2) 558,130 564,730 Sales of produced refined products (BPD) (3) 515,960 522,170 Refinery utilization (4) 73.5 % 88.6 % Average per produced barrel (5) Refinery gross margin $ 23.70 $ 12.69 Refinery operating expenses (6) 11.15 7.55 Net operating margin $ 12.55 $ 5.14 Refinery operating expenses per throughput barrel (7) $ 10.31 $ 6.98 Feedstocks: Sweet crude oil 46 % 45 % Sour crude oil 30 % 32 % Heavy sour crude oil 10 % 13 % Black wax crude oil 3 % 3 % Other feedstocks and blends 11 % 7 % Total 100 % 100 %

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (8) Consolidated Sales of produced refined products: Gasolines 54 % 51 % Diesel fuels 30 % 31 % Jet fuels 6 % 6 % Fuel oil 1 % 5 % Asphalt 3 % 2 % Base oils 2 % 2 % LPG and other 4 % 3 % Total 100 % 100 %

(1) Crude charge represents the barrels per day of crude oil processed at our refineries. (2) Refinery throughput represents the barrels per day of crude and other refinery feedstocks input to the crude units and other conversion units at our refineries. (3) Represents barrels sold of refined products produced at our refineries (including Asphalt and inter-segment sales) and does not include volumes of refined products purchased for resale or volumes of excess crude oil sold. (4) Represents crude charge divided by total crude capacity (BPSD). Our consolidated crude capacity is 678,000 BPSD. (5) Represents average amount per produced barrel sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (6) Represents total Refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of refined products produced at our refineries. (7) Represents total Refining segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by refinery throughput. (8) We acquired the Parco and Casper refineries on March 14, 2022. Refining operating data for the three months ended March 31, 2022 includes crude oil and feedstocks processed and refined products sold at our Parco and Casper refineries for the period March 14, 2022 through March 31, 2022 only, averaged over the 90 days in the three months ended March 31, 2022.

Renewables Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our renewables operations and includes our Sinclair RDU for the period March 14, 2022 (date of acquisition) through March 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Renewables Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 46,012 4,943 Average per produced gallon (1) Renewables gross margin (2) $ 0.77 $ 0.63 Renewables operating expense (3) 0.68 5.48 Net operating margin $ 0.09 $ (4.85 )

(1) Represents average amount per produced gallons sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below. (2) Includes renewable diesel sales, intercompany and third party RINs sales. (3) Represents total Renewables segment operating expenses, exclusive of depreciation and amortization, divided by sales volumes of renewable diesel produced at our renewable diesel units.

Marketing Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our marketing operations and includes our Sinclair branded fuel business for the period March 14, 2022 (date of acquisition) through March 31, 2023.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 (1) 2022 Marketing Number of branded sites at period end 1,511 1,323 Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 328,407 84,913 Margin per gallon of sales (1) $ 0.04 $ 0.07

(1) Includes non-Sinclair branded sites from legacy HollyFrontier agreements. (2) Represents average amount per gallon sold, which is a non-GAAP measure. Reconciliations to amounts reported under GAAP are provided under "Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles" below.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Operating Data

The following table sets forth information about our lubricants and specialty products operations.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Lubricants and Specialty Products Sales of produced products (BPD) 31,790 35,010 Sales of produced products: Finished products 50 % 51 % Base oils 29 % 30 % Other 21 % 19 % Total 100 % 100 %

Effective the first quarter of 2023, management views the Lubricants and Specialty Products segment as an integrated business of processing feedstocks into base oils and processing base oils into finished lubricant products along with the packaging, distribution and sales to customers.

Reconciliations to Amounts Reported Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Reconciliations of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and EBITDA excluding special items ("Adjusted EBITDA") to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") in financial statements.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, referred to as EBITDA, is calculated as net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income, (ii) income tax provision and (iii) depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as EBITDA plus or minus (i) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, (ii) decommissioning costs, (iii) HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and (iv) acquisition integration and regulatory costs.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not calculations provided for under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; however, the amounts included in these calculations are derived from amounts included in our consolidated financial statements. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as alternatives to net income or operating income as an indication of our operating performance or as an alternative to operating cash flow as a measure of liquidity. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. These are presented here because they are widely used financial indicators used by investors and analysts to measure performance. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are also used by our management for internal analysis and as a basis for financial covenants.

Set forth below is our calculation of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 353,266 $ 159,974 Add interest expense 45,822 34,859 Subtract interest income (19,935 ) (997 ) Add income tax expense 99,700 21,329 Add depreciation and amortization 173,983 144,601 EBITDA $ 652,836 $ 359,766 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 47,597 (8,551 ) Add decommissioning costs - 957 Add HF Sinclair's pro-rata share of HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs 410 - Add acquisition integration and regulatory costs 3,910 24,535 Adjusted EBITDA $ 704,753 $ 376,707

EBITDA attributable to our Refining segment is presented below:

Three Months Ended March 31, Refining Segment 2023 2022 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 441,004 $ 113,051 Add depreciation and amortization 103,123 94,681 EBITDA $ 544,127 $ 207,732

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Refining segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA attributable to our Renewables segment is set forth below:

Three Months Ended March 31, Renewables Segment 2023 2022 (In thousands) Loss before interest and income taxes (1) $ (64,556 ) $ (22,102 ) Add depreciation and amortization 19,974 5,800 EBITDA (44,582 ) (16,302 ) Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 47,597 (8,551 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 3,015 $ (24,853 )

(1) Loss before interest and income taxes of our Renewables segment represents loss plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA attributable to our Marketing segment is set forth below:

Marketing Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 502 $ 5,269 Add depreciation and amortization 5,871 501 EBITDA $ 6,373 $ 5,770

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Marketing segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

EBITDA attributable to our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment is set forth below.

Lubricants and Specialty Products Segment Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Income before interest and income taxes (1) $ 78,540 $ 124,701 Add depreciation and amortization 19,910 20,594 EBITDA $ 98,450 $ 145,295

(1) Income before interest and income taxes of our Lubricants and Specialty Products segment represents income plus (i) interest expense, net of interest income and (ii) income tax provision.

Reconciliations of refinery operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Refinery gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our refining performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our refining performance on a relative and absolute basis. Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold is total Refining segment revenues less total Refining segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced refined products sold. Net operating margin per barrel sold is the difference between refinery gross margin and refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments or depreciation and amortization. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of operations. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of average refining net operating margin per produced barrel sold to refinery gross margin to refining sales and other revenues

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands, except per barrel amounts) Consolidated Refining segment sales and other revenues $ 6,718,615 $ 6,506,167 Refining segment cost of products sold (exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory adjustment) 5,617,911 5,909,610 Refining segment gross margin $ 1,100,704 $ 596,557 Refining segment operating expenses $ 517,820 $ 354,972 Produced barrels sold (BPD) 515,960 522,170 Refinery gross margin per produced barrel sold $ 23.70 $ 12.69 Less average refinery operating expenses per produced barrel sold 11.15 7.55 Net operating margin per produced barrel sold $ 12.55 $ 5.14

Reconciliation of renewables operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Renewables gross margin and net operating margin are non-GAAP performance measures that are used by our management and others to compare our renewables performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe these margin measures are helpful to investors in evaluating our renewables performance on a relative and absolute basis. Renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold is total Renewables segment revenues less total Renewables segment cost of products sold, exclusive of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, divided by sales volumes of produced renewables products sold. Net operating margin per produced gallon sold is the difference between renewables gross margin and renewables operating expenses per produced gallon sold. These two margins do not include the non-cash effects of lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments and depreciation and amortization. Each of these component performance measures can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of operations. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of renewables gross margin and operating expenses to gross margin per produced gallon sold and net operating margin per produced gallon sold

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands, except for per gallon amounts) Renewables segment sales and other revenues $ 298,016 $ 47,367 Renewables segment cost of products sold 262,738 44,271 Lower of cost or market inventory adjustment 47,597 (8,551 ) (12,319 ) 11,647 Add (subtract) lower of cost or market inventory adjustment 47,597 (8,551 ) Renewables gross margin $ 35,278 $ 3,096 Renewables operating expense $ 31,371 $ 27,096 Produced gallons sold (in thousand gallons) 46,012 4,943 Renewables gross margin per produced gallon sold $ 0.77 $ 0.63 Less operating expense per produced gallon sold 0.68 5.48 Net operating margin per produced gallon sold $ 0.09 $ (4.85 )

Reconciliation of marketing operating information (non-GAAP performance measures) to amounts reported under generally accepted accounting principles in financial statements.

Marketing gross margin is a non-GAAP performance measure that is used by our management and others to compare our marketing performance to that of other companies in our industry. We believe this margin measure is helpful to investors in evaluating our marketing performance on a relative and absolute basis. Marketing gross margin per gallon sold is total Marketing segment revenues less total Marketing segment cost of products sold divided by sales volumes of marketing products sold. This margin does not include the non-cash effects of depreciation and amortization. This component performance measure can be reconciled directly to our consolidated statements of operations. Other companies in our industry may not calculate these performance measures in the same manner.

Reconciliation of marketing gross margin to gross margin per gallon sold

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands, except for per gallon amounts) Marketing segment sales and other revenues $ 937,385 $ 277,041 Marketing segment cost of products sold 924,049 271,131 Marketing gross margin $ 13,336 $ 5,910 Sales volumes (in thousand gallons) 328,407 84,913 Marketing segment gross margin per gallon sold $ 0.04 $ 0.07

Reconciliation of net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders to adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders

Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders is a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustments, decommissioning costs, HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs and acquisition integration and regulatory costs. We believe this measure is helpful to investors and others in evaluating our financial performance and to compare our results to that of other companies in our industry. Similarly titled performance measures of other companies may not be calculated in the same manner.

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Consolidated GAAP: Income before income taxes $ 484,705 $ 206,630 Income tax expense 99,700 21,329 Net income 385,005 185,301 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 31,739 25,327 Net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders 353,266 159,974 Non-GAAP adjustments to arrive at adjusted results: Lower of cost or market inventory valuation adjustment 47,597 (8,551 ) Decommissioning costs - 957 HEP's share of Osage environmental remediation costs 870 - Acquisition integration and regulatory costs 3,910 25,031 Total adjustments to income before income taxes 52,377 17,437 Adjustment to income tax expense (1) 11,096 1,274 Adjustment to net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 460 496 Total adjustments, net of tax 40,821 15,667 Adjusted results - Non-GAAP: Adjusted income before income taxes 537,082 224,067 Adjusted income tax expense (2) 110,796 22,603 Adjusted net income 426,286 201,464 Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 32,199 25,823 Adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders $ 394,087 $ 175,641 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (3) $ 2.00 $ 0.99

(1) Represents adjustment to GAAP income tax expense to arrive at adjusted income tax expense, which is computed as follows:

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands) Non-GAAP income tax expense (2) $ 110,796 $ 22,603 Add GAAP income tax expense 99,700 21,329 Non-GAAP adjustment to income tax expense $ 11,096 $ 1,274

(2) Non-GAAP income tax expense is computed by (a) adjusting HF Sinclair's consolidated estimated Annual Effective Tax Rate ("AETR") for GAAP purposes for the effects of the above Non-GAAP adjustments, (b) applying the resulting Adjusted Non-GAAP AETR to Non-GAAP adjusted income before income taxes and (c) adjusting for discrete tax items applicable to the period. (3) Adjusted earnings per share - diluted is calculated as adjusted net income attributable to HF Sinclair stockholders divided by the average number of shares of common stock outstanding assuming dilution, which is based on weighted-average diluted shares outstanding as that used in the GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation. Income allocated to participating securities, if applicable, in the adjusted earnings per share calculation is calculated the same way as that used in GAAP diluted earnings per share calculation.

Reconciliation of effective tax rate to adjusted effective tax rate

Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (Dollars in thousands) GAAP: Income before income taxes $ 484,705 $ 206,630 Income tax expense $ 99,700 $ 21,329 Effective tax rate for GAAP financial statements 20.6 % 10.3 % Adjusted - Non-GAAP: Effect of Non-GAAP adjustments - % (0.2 )% Effective tax rate for adjusted results 20.6 % 10.1 %

