HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) (the "Partnership") today reported net income attributable to the Partnership in the first quarter of 2023 of $14.9 million, or $0.42 per limited partner unit, a decrease of $1.3 million compared to first quarter 2022 net income of $16.2 million. The Partnership's net income in the first quarter of 2023 was the result of strong production volumes with the decrease in net income compared to the first quarter of 2022 attributable to higher interest expense. Cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of 2023 were $144.9 million, an increase of $40.1 million compared to first quarter 2022 cash flows from operating activities of $104.8 million. The increase was primarily due to favorable working capital changes. For the three months ended March 31, 2023, MLP distributable cash flow was $17.6 million, a decrease of $1.7 million compared to first quarter 2022 MLP distributable cash flow. The decrease in MLP distributable cash flow was primarily attributable to higher interest expense partially offset by the higher earnings and lower maintenance capital spending at OpCo.

First quarter 2023 net income attributable to the Partnership of $14.9 million decreased by $1.9 million compared to fourth quarter 2022 net income of $16.8 million due to higher interest expense. First quarter 2023 cash flows from operating activities of $144.9 million increased by $22.3 million compared to fourth quarter 2022 cash flows from operating activities of $122.6 million due to the timing of payments from Westlake related to the 2022 buyer deficiency fee. First quarter 2023 MLP distributable cash flow of $17.6 million decreased by $2.7 million compared to fourth quarter 2022 MLP distributable cash flow of $20.3 million, primarily due to higher interest expense and higher maintenance capital spending at OpCo.

"The Partnership's performance in the first quarter of 2023 reflects strong production volumes and a modest improvement in third-party ethylene margins from the fourth quarter of 2022. We remain well positioned to deliver solid earnings and cash flows as we continue to benefit from robust production levels paired with our sales agreement with Westlake that delivers a fixed margin on 95% of our production," said Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As we look to the remainder of 2023, we have already sold or contracted the majority of our third-party volume at favorable prices compared to the second half of 2022, and we are excited about the strong underlying fundamentals of the Partnership and continuing to deliver a premium value and predictable cash flows to our unitholders."

On May 2, 2023, the Partnership announced that the Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC had approved a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2023 of $0.4714 per unit to be payable on May 26, 2023 to unitholders of record as of May 12, 2023, representing the 35th consecutive quarterly distribution to our unitholders. MLP distributable cash flow provided trailing twelve-month coverage of 1.12x the declared distributions for the first quarter of 2023.

OpCo's Ethylene Sales Agreement with Westlake is designed to provide for stable and predictable cash flows. The agreement provides that 95% of OpCo's ethylene production is sold to Westlake for a cash margin of $0.10 per pound, net of operating costs, maintenance capital expenditures and reserves for future turnaround expenditures.

The statements in this release and the related teleconference relating to matters that are not historical facts, such as those with respect to the ability to deliver value, returns, predictable cash flows and distributions to unitholders, demand for ethylene and expected margins and production volumes, contracted volumes, the expectation that strong distributions will continue, and the nature of the sales agreement with Westlake, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially, based on factors including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic and the response thereto; operating difficulties; the volume of ethylene that we are able to sell; the price at which we are able to sell ethylene; changes in the price and availability of feedstocks; changes in prevailing economic conditions, including inflation, interest rates and possible recession; actions and commitments of Westlake Corporation; actions of third parties; inclement or hazardous weather conditions, including flooding, and the physical impacts of climate change; environmental hazards; changes in laws and regulations (or the interpretation thereof); inability to acquire or maintain necessary permits; inability to obtain necessary production equipment or replacement parts; technical difficulties or failures; labor disputes; difficulty collecting receivables; inability of our customers to take delivery; fires, explosions or other industrial accidents; our ability to borrow funds and access capital markets; and other risk factors. For more detailed information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, which was filed with the SEC in March 2023.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release makes reference to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA. For this purpose, a non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a numerical measure of a registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that (1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or (2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA, provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of our ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define MLP distributable cash flow as distributable cash flow less distributable cash flow attributable to Westlake Corporation's noncontrolling interest in OpCo and distributions attributable to the incentive distribution rights holder. MLP distributable cash flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships, our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures and the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities. Reconciliations of MLP distributable cash flow to net income and to net cash provided by operating activities and of EBITDA to net income, income from operations and net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the financial schedules at the end of this press release.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP ("WESTLAKE PARTNERS") CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands of dollars, except per unit data) Revenue Net sales-Westlake Corporation ("Westlake") $ 257,471 $ 290,657 Net co-products, ethylene and other sales-third parties 50,206 71,743 Total net sales 307,677 362,400 Cost of sales 201,604 270,961 Gross profit 106,073 91,439 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,914 8,227 Income from operations 98,159 83,212 Other income (expense) Interest expense-Westlake (7,315 ) (2,199 ) Other income (expense), net 820 (25 ) Income before income taxes 91,664 80,988 Provision for income taxes 212 163 Net income 91,452 80,825 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP ("OpCo") 76,560 64,631 Net income attributable to Westlake Partners $ 14,892 $ 16,194 Net income per limited partner unit attributable to Westlake Partners (basic and diluted) Common units $ 0.42 $ 0.46 Distributions declared per unit $ 0.4714 $ 0.4714 MLP distributable cash flow $ 17,551 $ 19,291 Distributions declared Limited partner units-publicly and privately held $ 9,946 $ 9,943 Limited partner units-Westlake 6,657 6,657 Total distributions declared $ 16,603 $ 16,600 EBITDA $ 125,615 $ 114,469

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (In thousands of dollars) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 104,588 $ 64,782 Receivable under the Investment Management Agreement-Westlake 52,079 64,996 Accounts receivable, net-Westlake 50,453 90,965 Accounts receivable, net-third parties 19,691 20,030 Inventories 5,466 4,715 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 153 305 Total current assets 232,430 245,793 Property, plant and equipment, net 977,469 990,213 Other assets, net 132,779 135,973 Total assets $ 1,342,678 $ 1,371,979 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities (accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities) $ 51,482 $ 66,941 Long-term debt payable to Westlake 399,674 399,674 Other liabilities 1,644 1,656 Total liabilities 452,800 468,271 Common unitholders-publicly and privately held 479,617 480,643 Common unitholder-Westlake 53,173 53,859 General partner-Westlake (242,572 ) (242,572 ) Total Westlake Partners partners' capital 290,218 291,930 Noncontrolling interest in OpCo 599,660 611,778 Total equity 889,878 903,708 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,342,678 $ 1,371,979

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In thousands of dollars) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 91,452 $ 80,825 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 26,636 31,282 Net loss on disposition and other 942 3,962 Other balance sheet changes 25,830 (11,259 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 144,860 104,810 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (12,656 ) (20,342 ) Investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement (90,116 ) (55,000 ) Maturities of investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement 103,000 50,000 Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 228 (25,342 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt payable to Westlake 39,000 - Repayment of debt payable to Westlake (39,000 ) - Quarterly distributions to noncontrolling interest retained in OpCo by Westlake (88,678 ) (60,688 ) Quarterly distributions to unitholders (16,604 ) (16,603 ) Net cash used for financing activities (105,282 ) (77,291 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 39,806 2,177 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 64,782 17,057 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 104,588 $ 19,234

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF MLP DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO NET INCOME AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 122,574 $ 144,860 $ 104,810 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (31,314 ) (53,408 ) (23,985 ) Net income 91,260 91,452 80,825 Add: Depreciation, amortization and disposition of property, plant and equipment 29,711 27,003 34,253 Less: Contribution to turnaround reserves (7,364 ) (7,306 ) (7,204 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (7,077 ) (8,024 ) (13,453 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interest in OpCo (86,269 ) (85,574 ) (75,130 ) MLP distributable cash flow $ 20,261 $ 17,551 $ 19,291

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 2023 2022 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 122,574 $ 144,860 $ 104,810 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (31,314 ) (53,408 ) (23,985 ) Net income 91,260 91,452 80,825 Less: Other income (expense), net 883 820 (25 ) Interest expense-Westlake (4,704 ) (7,315 ) (2,199 ) Provision for income taxes (195 ) (212 ) (163 ) Income from operations 95,276 98,159 83,212 Add: Depreciation and amortization 29,392 26,636 31,282 Other income (expense), net 883 820 (25 ) EBITDA $ 125,551 $ 125,615 $ 114,469

