SUMMARY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS ($ in millions except per share data)

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Three Months Ended

December 31, 2022 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022 Westlake Corporation Net sales $ 3,356 $ 3,299 $ 4,056 Income from operations $ 536 $ 327 $ 1,032 Operating income margin 16% 10% 25% Net income attributable to Westlake Corporation $ 394 $ 232 $ 756 Diluted earnings per common share $ 3.05 $ 1.79 $ 5.83 EBITDA $ 825 $ 619 $ 1,300 EBITDA margin 25% 19% 32% Performance and Essential Materials ("PEM") Segment Net sales $ 2,349 $ 2,361 $ 2,832 Income from operations $ 403 $ 219 $ 879 Operating income margin 17% 9% 31% EBITDA $ 615 $ 443 $ 1,071 EBITDA margin 26% 19% 38% Housing and Infrastructure Products ("HIP") Segment Net sales $ 1,007 $ 938 $ 1,224 Income from operations $ 143 $ 68 $ 185 Operating income margin 14% 7% 15% EBITDA $ 205 $ 133 $ 258 EBITDA margin 20% 14% 21%

BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

In the first quarter of 2023, Westlake achieved quarterly net sales of $3.4 billion, quarterly net income of $394 million and quarterly EBITDA of $825 million, which was an improvement from our fourth quarter of 2022 results of $3.3 billion, $232 million, and $619 million, respectively. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company benefited from higher operating rates and sales volume in each segment, lower feedstock, fuel and power costs and achieving cost synergies from recent acquisitions, partially offset by modestly lower pricing in each segment.

Performance and Essential Materials average sales price decreased 3% while Housing and Infrastructure Products average sales prices decreased 2% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Overall sales prices for the Company decreased 3% sequentially from the previous quarter.

Sales volumes for Performance and Essential Materials increased 3% while Housing and Infrastructure Products sales volumes increased 10% from the fourth quarter of 2022. Overall sales volumes for the Company increased 5% sequentially from the previous quarter.

In the first quarter of 2023, PEM's EBITDA margin increased to 26% from 19% in the fourth quarter of 2022 while HIP's EBITDA margin increased to 20% from 14% over the same period of time.

EXECUTIVE COMMENTARY

"We are pleased with our first quarter of 2023 financial results, which improved from the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting higher demand for our products and benefits from cost savings and synergies achieved as part of our cost improvement initiatives. While results were lower compared to the first quarter of 2022, we saw notable sequential improvement from the fourth quarter of 2022 in each of our segments, with increasing demand for PVC and epoxy resins and for our Housing and Infrastructure Products segment as customer destocking moderated. We also benefited from lower feedstock and energy costs as prices for electricity and natural gas normalized following elevated 2022 levels, particularly in Europe, and lower transportation, logistics and other costs as we captured additional cost synergies from recent acquisitions. The slowdown in U.S. residential construction that began in mid-2022 has continued so far in 2023, and reduced volumes in our HIP segment by 21% compared to the first quarter of 2022; however, importantly, despite the sharp volume decline HIP segment EBITDA margin of 20% was in line with the 21% reported in the prior-year period. We believe this is a testament to the stability and predictability of margins in the segment and our purposeful strategy to focus on pricing over volume," said Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"While we are pleased with our start to the year, the macroeconomic backdrop remains uncertain. We remain mindful of the impact that rising interest rates and the potential for tightening lending standards could have on demand for our products. While the impact of these actions is difficult to predict, we are cautiously optimistic about our second quarter, which is typically our strongest of the year, while we continue to focus on areas within our control, including: maintaining our cost-focused culture, including attainment of cost synergies from recent acquisitions; achieving our ESG targets and innovating to solve sustainability challenges; and redeploying capital in a shareholder-friendly manner," concluded Mr. Chao.

RESULTS

Consolidated Results

For the three months ended March 31, 2023, the Company reported quarterly net income of $394 million, or $3.05 per share, on net sales of $3,356 million. The year-over-year decrease in net income of $362 million from the first quarter of 2022 was primarily due to lower average sales prices and integrated margins in Performance Materials and lower production and sales volumes, especially in Housing and Infrastructure Products.

First quarter 2023 net income of $394 million increased by $162 million sequentially as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential increase in net income compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to lower feedstock and energy costs in Performance and Essential Materials and higher sales volumes in Housing and Infrastructure Products as customer destocking activity moderated from elevated levels in the prior quarter. These impacts were partially offset by lower average sales prices for Performance Materials.

EBITDA (earnings before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization) of $825 million for the first quarter of 2023 decreased by $475 million compared to first quarter 2022 EBITDA of $1,300 million. First quarter 2023 EBITDA increased by $206 million compared to fourth quarter 2022 EBITDA of $619 million. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, income from operations, and net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the financial schedules at the end of this press release.

Cash and Debt

Net cash provided by operating activities was $512 million for the first quarter of 2023. As of March 31, 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $2,414 million and total debt was $4,892 million. Capital expenditures were $267 million for the first quarter of 2023. For the first quarter of 2023, free cash flow (net cash provided by operating activities less capital expenditures) was $245 million, a decrease of $192 million as compared to the first quarter of 2022, primarily due to lower net income. A reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash flow provided by operating activities can be found in the financial schedules at the end of this press release.

Performance and Essential Materials Segment

Performance and Essential Materials income from operations for the first quarter of 2023 of $403 million decreased by $476 million from first quarter 2022 income from operations of $879 million. This decrease in income from operations versus the prior-year period was due to lower average selling prices and integrated margins for Performance Materials, inclusive of negative mix shifts towards export markets, and lower sales volumes, particularly in Europe.

Sequentially, Performance and Essential Materials income from operations increased by $184 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. The sequential increase was largely due to lower feedstock and energy costs; higher production rates and sales volumes, particularly for epoxy resins; and achieving cost savings and synergies. As a result of these factors, segment EBITDA margin improved to 26% in the first quarter of 2023 from 19% in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Housing and Infrastructure Products Segment

For the first quarter of 2023, Housing and Infrastructure Products income from operations of $143 million decreased by $42 million from first quarter 2022 income from operations of $185 million. This decrease in income from operations versus the prior-year period was the result of lower operating rates and sales volume, partially offset by lower raw material costs and higher average sales prices across most product categories. Despite the 21% volume decline compared to the prior-year period, segment operating margin of 14% and EBITDA margin of 20% in the first quarter of 2023 remained in line with the 15% and 21% reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Sequentially, Housing and Infrastructure Products income from operations increased by $75 million as compared to the fourth quarter of 2022. This increase in income from operations versus the prior quarter was the result of lower raw material costs and higher production and sales volume across most of our product portfolio as customer destocking moderated from elevated levels in the prior quarter.

WESTLAKE CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In millions of dollars, except per share data and share amounts) Net sales $ 3,356 $ 4,056 Cost of sales 2,564 2,771 Gross profit 792 1,285 Selling, general and administrative expenses 222 200 Amortization of intangibles 31 42 Restructuring, transaction and integration-related costs 3 11 Income from operations 536 1,032 Interest expense (42 ) (46 ) Other income, net 22 11 Income before income taxes 516 997 Provision for income taxes 109 233 Net income 407 764 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 13 8 Net income attributable to Westlake Corporation $ 394 $ 756 Earnings per common share attributable to Westlake Corporation: Basic $ 3.07 $ 5.87 Diluted $ 3.05 $ 5.83 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 127,548,287 128,071,355 Diluted 128,459,368 128,925,099

WESTLAKE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 (In millions of dollars) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,414 $ 2,228 Accounts receivable, net 1,835 1,801 Inventories 1,842 1,866 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 55 78 Total current assets 6,146 5,973 Property, plant and equipment, net 8,518 8,525 Other assets, net 6,142 6,052 Total assets $ 20,806 $ 20,550 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities (accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities) $ 2,159 $ 2,298 Long-term debt, net 4,892 4,879 Other liabilities 2,927 2,908 Total liabilities 9,978 10,085 Total Westlake Corporation stockholders' equity 10,291 9,931 Noncontrolling interests 537 534 Total equity 10,828 10,465 Total liabilities and equity $ 20,806 $ 20,550

WESTLAKE CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In millions of dollars) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 407 $ 764 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 267 257 Deferred income taxes (16 ) 42 Net loss on disposition and others 11 15 Other balance sheet changes (157 ) (378 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 512 700 Cash flows from investing activities Acquisition of business, net of cash acquired - (1,154 ) Additions to investments in unconsolidated subsidiaries (1 ) (96 ) Additions to property, plant and equipment (267 ) (263 ) Other, net 5 6 Net cash used for investing activities (263 ) (1,507 ) Cash flows from financing activities Distributions to noncontrolling interests (10 ) (10 ) Dividends paid (47 ) (39 ) Repurchase of common stock for treasury (22 ) - Other, net 4 2 Net cash used for financing activities (75 ) (47 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 9 (3 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 183 (857 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,246 1,941 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 2,429 $ 1,084

WESTLAKE CORPORATION SEGMENT INFORMATION (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 (In millions of dollars) Net external sales Performance and Essential Materials Performance Materials $ 1,282 $ 1,929 Essential Materials 1,067 903 Total Performance and Essential Materials 2,349 2,832 Housing and Infrastructure Products Housing Products 818 972 Infrastructure Products 189 252 Total Housing and Infrastructure Products 1,007 1,224 $ 3,356 $ 4,056 Income (loss) from operations Performance and Essential Materials $ 403 $ 879 Housing and Infrastructure Products 143 185 Corporate and other (10 ) (32 ) $ 536 $ 1,032 Depreciation and amortization Performance and Essential Materials $ 210 $ 184 Housing and Infrastructure Products 55 71 Corporate and other 2 2 $ 267 $ 257 Other income, net Performance and Essential Materials $ 2 $ 8 Housing and Infrastructure Products 7 2 Corporate and other 13 1 $ 22 $ 11

WESTLAKE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 2022 (In millions of dollars, except percentages) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 835 $ 512 $ 700 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (652 ) (121 ) 106 Deferred income taxes 65 16 (42 ) Net income 248 407 764 Less: Other income, net 21 22 11 Interest expense (43 ) (42 ) (46 ) Provision for income taxes (57 ) (109 ) (233 ) Income from operations 327 536 1,032 Add: Depreciation and amortization 271 267 257 Other income, net 21 22 11 EBITDA $ 619 $ 825 $ 1,300 Net external sales $ 3,299 $ 3,356 $ 4,056 Operating Income Margin 10% 16% 25% EBITDA Margin 19% 25% 32%

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW TO NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 2022 (In millions of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 835 $ 512 $ 700 Less: Additions to property, plant and equipment (297 ) (267 ) (263 ) Free Cash Flow $ 538 $ 245 $ 437

WESTLAKE CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF SEGMENT EBITDA TO INCOME FROM OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 2022 (In millions of dollars, except percentages) Performance and Essential Materials Segment Income from operations $ 219 $ 403 $ 879 Add: Depreciation and amortization 212 210 184 Other income, net 12 2 8 EBITDA $ 443 $ 615 $ 1,071 Net external sales $ 2,361 $ 2,349 $ 2,832 Operating Income Margin 9% 17% 31% EBITDA Margin 19% 26% 38%

Three Months Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 2023 2022 (In millions of dollars, except percentages) Housing and Infrastructure Products Segment Income from operations $ 68 $ 143 $ 185 Add: Depreciation and amortization 57 55 71 Other income, net 8 7 2 EBITDA $ 133 $ 205 $ 258 Net external sales $ 938 $ 1,007 $ 1,224 Operating Income Margin 7% 14% 15% EBITDA Margin 14% 20% 21%

WESTLAKE CORPORATION SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION NET SALES PERCENTAGE CHANGE DUE TO AVERAGE SALES PRICE AND VOLUME (Unaudited) First Quarter 2023 vs. First Quarter 2022 First Quarter 2023 vs. Fourth Quarter 2022 Average Sales Price Volume Average Sales Price Volume Performance and Essential Materials -13% -4% -3% +3% Housing and Infrastructure Products +3% -21% -2% +10% Company -8% -9% -3% +5%

