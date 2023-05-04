Recognizing the Year's Most Significant Contributions to Canada's Innovative Healthcare Industry

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 4, 2023) - Bloom Burton & Co. is pleased to announce the finalists for the 2023 Bloom Burton Award. Bestowed annually and nominated by the public at large, the Bloom Burton Award honours an individual who made the greatest contribution to Canada's innovative healthcare industry in the previous year.

The finalists for 2023, in alphabetical order, are:

Stephen Dilly, former President and Chief Executive Officer, Sierra Oncology

Ian Mortimer, President and Chief Executive Officer, Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Dave Wessinger, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer and Mike Wessinger, Co-Founder and Executive Chair, PointClickCare











The 2023 Bloom Burton Award Finalists (L-R): Stephen Dilly, Ian Mortimer, Dave Wessinger, and Mike Wessinger

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6420/164816_bbag_2023_-_finalists-20.jpg

"I am pleased to share the 2023 Bloom Burton Award nominees as selected by our esteemed judging panelists. This year's nominees continue to reflect the excellence and entrepreneurial spirit of the Bloom Burton Award." commented Brian Bloom, Chairman and CEO of Bloom Burton. Stephen Dilly is being recognized for his leadership at Sierra Oncology. The company's successful salvage of momelotinib and its steady push towards commercialization attracted a US$1.9 billion acquisition by GlaxoSmithKline. At Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Ian Mortimer leads one of the most exciting and well-capitalized biotechnology companies in Canada, with a strong neurology pipeline and a promising lead candidate entering phase 3 clinical trials. Finally, Dave and Mike Wessinger, co-founders of PointClickCare, are meeting the need of the senior care market head on as a leading cloud-based, health record platform connecting patients, healthcare providers and other systems all over North America. PointClickCare partnered with a private equity firm last year, which valued the company at approximately C$5 billion.

"We look forward to celebrating this year's finalists - Stephen Dilly, Ian Mortimer, and Dave and Mike Wessinger at the 2023 Bloom Burton Award Gala!"

The Bloom Burton Award finalists and winner are chosen by an independent panel of judges, all of whom are respected international leaders in healthcare investment, entrepreneurship and journalism. This year's panel includes:

Michael Altman, Managing Director, Perceptive Advisors

Christopher Arendt, Head of Oncology Therapeutic Area Unit, Takeda

Karen Bernstein, Co-Founder and Chairman, BioCentury

Carl Gordon, Managing Partner, OrbiMed Advisors

Dennis Purcell, Founder and Senior Advisor, Aisling Capital

Melinda Richter, Global Head of Johnson & Johnson Innovation - JLABS

Camille Samuels, Partner, Venrock

All finalists will be invited to and celebrated at the Bloom Burton Award Gala on September 28, 2023, at the Four Seasons Hotel Toronto. For more information, please visit: www.bloomburton.com/gala.

About Bloom Burton & Co.

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, industry and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, as well as advisory on direct investing, company creation and incubation services. Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

For more information:

Anna Jung

Event Coordinator

ajung@bloomburton.com

Karen Li

Manager, Marketing and Communications

kli@bloomburton.com

For table sponsorship inquiries:

Brian Bloom

Chairman & CEO

bbloom@bloomburton.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/164816