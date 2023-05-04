

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Aptiv PLC (APTV) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $146 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Aptiv PLC reported adjusted earnings of $258 million or $0.91 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.89 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 15.3% to $4.82 billion from $4.18 billion last year.



Aptiv PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $146 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.54 vs. $0.27 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.89 -Revenue (Q1): $4.82 Bln vs. $4.18 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $4.00 - $4.50 Full year revenue guidance: $18,700 -$19,300 Mln



