

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, medical technology company Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue outlook for fiscal 2023.



For fiscal 2023, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.10 to $12.32 per share on revenues between approximately $19.2 billion to $19.3 billion, with currency-neutral revenue growth of 6.5 to 7.0 percent.



Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $12.07 to $12.32 per share on revenues between approximately $19.1 billion to $19.3 billion, with currency-neutral revenue growth of 5.75 to 6.75 percent.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $12.21 per share on revenue growth of 1.9 percent to $19.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



