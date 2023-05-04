

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Iron Mountain Inc (IRM) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line came in at $64.60 million, or $0.22 per share. This compares with $42.30 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Iron Mountain Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.42 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.35 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.31 billion from $1.25 billion last year.



Iron Mountain Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $64.60 Mln. vs. $42.30 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.22 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.35 -Revenue (Q1): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.25 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $5,500 - $5,600 Mln



