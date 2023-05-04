

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) revealed Loss for first quarter of -$3.13 million



The company's bottom line totaled -$3.13 million, or -$0.05 per share. This compares with -$2.29 million, or -$0.05 per share, in last year's first quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 40.4% to $9.59 million from $16.09 million last year.



Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): -$3.13 Mln. vs. -$2.29 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): -$0.05 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $9.59 Mln vs. $16.09 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX