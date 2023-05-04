DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 04-May-2023 / 12:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 03-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 234.5906

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 166787

CODE: JPHU LN

ISIN: LU1681039217

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU LN Sequence No.: 241482 EQS News ID: 1624765 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624765&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 06:40 ET (10:40 GMT)