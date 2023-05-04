

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Arconic Inc. (ARNC) released a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $25 million, or $0.24 per share. This compares with $42 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.3 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.0% to $1.929 billion from $2.191 billion last year.



Arconic Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $25 Mln. vs. $42 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.24 vs. $0.39 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.3 -Revenue (Q1): $1.929 Bln vs. $2.191 Bln last year.



