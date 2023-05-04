

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Cardinal Health Inc (CAH):



Earnings: $345 million in Q3 vs. $1.39 billion in the same period last year. EPS: $1.34 in Q3 vs. -$5.05 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $447 million or $1.74 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $1.49 per share Revenue: $50.49 billion in Q3 vs. $44.84 billion in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $5.60 to $5.80



