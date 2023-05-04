SquaredFinancial Founder and CEO, Philippe Ghanem, takes over the business, Husam Al Kurdi moves on to pursue new venture

Moving on to his own venture but still collaborating together

SEYCHELLES, East Africa , May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moving on from his title as CEO of the CySEC-regulated entity of SquaredFinancial and Deputy CEO of SquaredFinancial Group, Husam Al Kurdi decides to focus on his own new venture while maintaining the role of advisor and collaborator with the Company.





Philippe Ghanem, Founder of Squared Financial Group, commented: "Husam was and will always be a great asset to SquaredFinancial. His endeavors, expertise, and professionalism added value and growth to our company. My relationship with him transcends business. I would like to thank him for sharing his knowledge and passion for technology and fintech."

Husam Al Kurdi added: "Moving forward with my own dream and venture, I cannot but thank SquaredFinancial, and Philippe personally, for giving me the opportunity to do what I loved the most. What SquaredFinancial and I have is a true partnership. In the past few years, we accomplished a lot together; and I cannot but wish this family every success in all its endeavors."

