

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Aluminium and renewable energy company, Norsk Hydro ASA (NHY) Thursday said the European Commission has given clearance to acquire Polish recycler Alumetal S.A.



Hydro had announced a tender offer to acquire Alumetal in April 2022, which later expired during a phase II merger review by the European Commission. The company had announced a renewed tender offer last week.



The acquisition is expected to close in early July.



'Today we move one important step closer to bring Alumetal into the Hydro family, and develop an even broader range of low-carbon products for our customers,' says Eivind Kallevik, Executive Vice President of Hydro Aluminium Metal.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX