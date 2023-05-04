Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 04.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Heute im Fokus: Kommt jetzt die große Bullen-Rallye bei diesem Papier?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0HF9Y | ISIN: GB00B0H2K534 | Ticker-Symbol: P2F
Tradegate
03.05.23
20:07 Uhr
0,845 Euro
-0,002
-0,18 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PETROFAC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,7960,81715:04
0,7960,81015:03
Dow Jones News
04.05.2023 | 13:46
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

DJ Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding

Petrofac Limited ( PFC) Petrofac Limited: Director/PDMR shareholding 04-May-2023 / 12:12 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

4 May 2023

Petrofac Limited (the 'Company')

Notification of Transactions by

Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities

Pursuant to the Company's obligations under Market Abuse Regulation 19, the Company hereby makes the following notifications in respect of its Executive Directors and their awards of ordinary shares of USUSD0.02 each in the Company (the 'Shares') under the Petrofac Performance Share Plan ('PSP') and the Deferred Bonus Plan ('DBP'), which took place on 3 May 2023.

PSP

PSP awards are made by the Company to senior executives and generally vest on the third anniversary of the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment and to the extent that performance conditions have been satisfied. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

Details of the awards under the PSP which took place on 3 May 2023 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below: 

Total number of Shares held 
        Total number of Shares held under the  Number of Shares awarded under  under the 
        PSP prior to               the PSP on 
                                             PSP after 
        3 May 2023                3 May 2023 
                                             3 May 2023 
Tareq Kawash  0                    2,894,924            2,894,924 
Afonso Reis e  1,011,244                1,200,857            2,212,101 
Sousa

DBP

In line with the Company's remuneration arrangements, any bonus awarded will be paid to Executive Directors half in cash and half in deferred shares under the DBP. Awards will generally vest in equal tranches over one, two and three years from the date of grant, provided a participant does not leave the Company's employment. Awards are made at nil cost to participants.

Mr Kawash was granted an ad hoc award under the DBP in line with his joining arrangements. These shares are not subject to performance conditions and will vest, subject inter alia, to continued employment, over the next two years.

Details of the awards under the DBP which took place on 3 May 2023 for each Executive Director, including the position before and after awards were made, are outlined below: 

Total number of Shares held 
        Total number of Shares held under the  Number of Shares awarded under  under the 
        DBP prior to               the DBP on 
                                             DBP after 
        3 May 2023                3 May 2023 
                                             3 May 2023 
Tareq Kawash  0                    714,796             714,796 
Afonso Reis e  40,793                  142,959             183,752 
Sousa

The Company's issued share capital consists of 522,049,521 Shares with voting rights. Each Share carries the right to one vote. The Company does not hold any Shares in Treasury.

For further information contact:

Petrofac Limited

+44 (0) 20 7811 4900

James Boothroyd, Head of Investor Relations

James.boothroyd@petrofac.com

Sophie Reid, Group Head of Communications

Sophie.reid@petrofac.com

Teneo Group

+44 (0) 20 7353 4200

petrofac@teneo.com

Martin Robinson

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00B0H2K534 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:      PFC 
LEI Code:    2138004624W8CKCSJ177 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  241510 
EQS News ID:  1624839 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1624839&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 04, 2023 07:13 ET (11:13 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.