Donnerstag, 04.05.2023
Photocure ASA - Annual general meeting held
WKN: 931150 | ISIN: NO0010000045
Tradegate
04.05.23
13:23 Uhr
4,420 Euro
-0,020
-0,45 %
PR Newswire
04.05.2023 | 13:54
125 Leser
Photocure ASA - Annual general meeting held

OSLO, Norway, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Photocure ASA (OSE: PHO), held its annual general meeting on 3 May 2023 at 17:00 hours (CET).

For further information, please contact:

Photocure
CFO Erik Dahl
Tel: + 47 450 55 000
Email: ed@photocure.no

About Photocure ASA
Photocure: The Bladder Cancer Company delivers transformative solutions to improve the lives of bladder cancer patients. Our unique technology, which makes cancer cells glow bright pink, has led to better health outcomes for patients worldwide. Photocure is headquartered in Oslo, Norway, and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE: PHO). For more information, please visit us at www.photocure.com, www.hexvix.com or www.cysview.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17498/3763944/2033791.pdf

Release

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3763944/9ce5f935d9b96fee.pdf

Photocure - Minutes from AGM 2023 ENG

https://mb.cision.com/Public/17498/3763944/9a71aff87f1efd21.pdf

Photocure - Minutes from AGM 2023 NOR

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/photocure-asa--correction-annual-general-meeting-held-301815995.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
