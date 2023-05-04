

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) reported earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $655 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $657 million, or $1.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $791 million or $1.41 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $2.47 billion from $2.46 billion last year.



IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q1): $655 Mln. vs. $657 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.17 vs. $1.16 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.40 -Revenue (Q1): $2.47 Bln vs. $2.46 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX