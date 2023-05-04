

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Dun & Bradstreet (DNB):



Earnings: -$33.7 million in Q1 vs. -$31.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.08 in Q1 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dun & Bradstreet reported adjusted earnings of $80.5 million or $0.19 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.19 per share Revenue: $540.4 million in Q1 vs. $536.0 million in the same period last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $0.92 - $1.00 Full year revenue guidance: $2,260 - $2,300 Mln



