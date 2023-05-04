SimulTV Launches 50 Channels and Over 90 Video Games for FREE With New "Explorer Package"

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2023 / SimulTV launches their new FREE Streaming Package called "Explorer" with 50 Channels and over 90 Video Games. SimulTV, the cutting-edge streaming platform is excited to announce the launch of this new package. In the Explorer package users will get 50 free channels, 35 exclusive SimulTV produced channels and over 90 free video games. The new package is focused on family-friendly content, blockbuster entertainment, sports and is available worldwide.

SimulTV's mission is to provide affordable, accessible streaming to everyone in the world. With this new package they are giving even more people access to the best entertainment experience for free.

"We are thrilled to offer our new Explorer package to customers," said Steven Turner, CEO of SimulTV. "With free exclusive channels and video games, we are providing a unique and affordable entertainment experience that is suitable for the whole family. After all, you can't beat free."

The channels in this package include 14 Movie channels, 9 Sports channels, 9 Kids and Family channels, 6 News and Information channels and 12 general Entertainment channels. Customers can choose between Action channels like "Ready, Set, Action", "Cowboy Theater" and "Radix" or those looking for a thrill can check out "Dimensions", "Frightmare Theater" or "Mythos".

SimulTV is proud to also provide many family-friendly channels like "Kid Central", "Kartoon Circus", "MyGen", "Small Town Life", "Mozzie TV" and many others.

With a variety of content and exclusive shows like "Foundations of Liberty", "Mystic Bayous", "SanKofa Theater", "Kartoon Circus", "Deet and the Geek" and exclusive live events from "Anime Expo", "New York Comic Con (NYCC)", "New York Fashion Week", "Kentucky Bourbon Festival" and the "Tokyo International Film Festival" just to name a few.

With the addition of over 90 free video games SimulTV is providing a complete entertainment experience for customers all over the world available on your phone, tablet, Smart TV or Web Browser.

Foundations of Liberty - 2A Network - Educational / Entertainment (multi-program series). Darin Chappell, Foundations of Liberty host explains, "The United States Constitution is the bedrock of our society. Failure to understand its principles leaves our nation at risk of losing our very identity. For this reason, I am proud to be associated with Foundations of Liberty , SimulTV's 2A Network, and Veterans in Defense of Liberty, as we work to hold on to the soul of our nation."

Maturing the Bride - Providence Network - Christian / Educational (multi-program series) "In this age of digital revolution, we need not only fresh forms of entertainment, but new messages that will produce individuals with greater moral character that will build up our societies, not tear them down. This is why I'm so thankful for Providence and SimulTV" said Bob Sjogren.

Kartoon Circus - Each day, Dal the Magician will perform magic in an educational way for young kids and then show new and classic cartoons. (multi-program series) "Ladies and Gentlemen, Boys and Girls, Children of all ages, Introducing Fifty for Free on SimulTV. Seriously, I hope you will join us by tuning in to Kartoon Circus, where you can watch Boopsie the Clown and myself perform world-class magic routines, comedy, audience participation and show classic cartoons. You won't want to miss out on this unforgettable experience!" Dal Sanders MIMC

SanKofa Theater - Spydar Channel Host Doris Roddy Howard introduces award winning actor Mr. Willie Minor and together with other guests, they discuss early African-American movies; their directors, actors and producers.

Mystic Bayous - C3 - "Louisiana has more than its fair share of hauntings. Due to the long history of voodoo and spirits, it's only natural to explore the paranormal of Louisiana as well as the Gulf coast. Frank & Benton have over 20 years of experience in paranormal events and the psychic ability of Frank brings our shows of investigations to a very haunted level." Says Jaime Johnson, producer of Mystic Bayous.

One Cent Media (OCM) founded by Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway, two-time college All American and 4-times NBA All-Star, is a media company focused on providing viewers varied sports and lifestyle content. Their goal is to capture the true essence of sports and lifestyle through an original and authentic lens, leading to conversations and content that are intended for the majority and championed by the minority.

"We are excited to partner with SimulTV to bring more viewers to the SimWin Sports experience," said David Ortiz, Founder and CEO of SimWin Sports. "This additional platform access will enhance the SimWin player and viewer experience by ensuring non-stop around-the-clock access from anywhere in the world."

Since SimulTV's new Explorer package is available to a global audience, they are providing their 90+ Video Games in different languages to entertain a wider variety of audiences not restricted by barriers like language.

"At SimulTV, we believe in providing quality entertainment that is free and accessible to everyone all over the globe." said Turner. "Our new package is a testament to our commitment to our customers and our mission to bring quality entertainment worldwide."

For more information about SimulTV, please visit their website at www.simultv.com or call us at 866-SIMULTV (746-8588).

